The Columbus Blue Jackets signed 2023 fourth-round pick Luca Pinelli to a three-year, entry level contract on Tuesday.

Pinelli is coming off a breakout season with the OHL's Ottawa 67's, in which he finished third in the league in goals scored with 48. Serving as the 67's captain, he had 48 goals and 82 points in 68 games.

The 19-year-old centre posted 29 goals and 63 points in 67 games with the 67's last season and 14 goals and 36 points in 59 games as an OHL rookie in 2021-22.

Pinelli was selected 114th overall in the 2023 draft.