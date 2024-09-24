With a new NHL campaign upon us, TSN Hockey has compiled its annual list of the Top 50 players - a projection of the top players this season - ahead of the full reveal special on Friday.

Today we reveal the players ranked 40th to 31st.

---

Connor Bedard proved he belonged in the NHL last season.

The first overall selection of the 2023 draft was one of the most heralded prospects in recent memory going into last season and he didn’t disappoint.

Bedard was a consistent performer, registering 22 goals and 61 points in 68 games as an 18-year-old and won the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year.

It wasn't all smooth sailing for the North Vancouver native though, as he was forced to sit out 14 games after sustaining a fractured jaw off a high hit from New Jersey Devils defenceman Brendan Smith.

Bedard began his career at the No. 48 spot on our list last season, and he says he feels more comfortable in his role in the NHL for this upcoming year.

“I feel more ready to come [to training camp this season],” Bedard told NHL.com on Friday. “The excitement was there last year, but I think I just feel more relaxed.”

The 5-foot-10 centre will have new faces in his supporting cast this season after the team added veteran forwards Tyler Bertuzzi, Teuvo Teravainen, Pat Maroon, and Craig Smith.

The Blackhawks also added defencemen Alec Martinez and T.J. Brodie, and goaltender Laurent Brossoit to help bolster a unit that surrendered 290 goals last season - fourth most in the NHL.

Chicago will also have star winger Taylor Hall healthy and ready to play after only appearing in 10 games due to a knee injury that required surgery.

Bedard has some goals in mind for his second NHL season, but he’s keeping them close to the vest.

“I’d never tell you [guys], but I have goals in my head for sure,” Bedard told reporters on Friday.

Bedard enters this season listed as No. 34 on our list, and if he reaches whatever goals he set for himself, he’ll only rise in years to come.

40. Noah Dobson, New York Islanders

2023-24 Ranking: N/A

The Islanders blueliner recorded 10 goals and 70 points in 79 games last season, smashing his previous career bests of 38 assists and 51 points. The 24-year-old recorded one assist in five playoff games as the Isles were eliminated in the first round by the Carolina Hurricanes.

39. Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida Panthers

2023-24 Ranking: N/A

Bobrovsky makes the list at No. 39, after not cracking the Top 50 last season, on the back of a season where he backstopped the Panthers to their first Stanley Cup in franchise history. The 35-year-old netminder posted a 36-17-4 record with a 2.37 goals-against average, his best mark since 2016-17, and a .915 save percentage and was named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy. He had a 2.32 GAA and .906 save percentage in 24 playoff games en route to winning the Stanley Cup.

38. Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay Lightning

2023-24 Ranking: N/A

Guentzel comes in at No. 38 after recording 30 goals and 77 points in 67 games between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes last season. The 29-year-old winger added four goals and nine points in 11 playoff games as the Canes were ousted by the New York Rangers in the second round. Guentzel signed a seven-year, $63 million deal with the Lightning this past off-season and will look to fill the scoring void left by departed captain Steven Stamkos, who signed with the Nashville Predators.

37. Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins

2023-24 Ranking: N/A

With Linus Ullmark’s trade to the Ottawa Senators, Swayman enters the season as the undisputed starter in Boston and ranks No. 37 on the list. In 44 regular-season games, Swayman posted a 25-10-8 record with a 2.53 goals-against average and .916 save percentage. He stepped up his game in the playoffs, starting all but one game for the Bruins in their run to the second round, posting a 2.15 GAA and .933 save percentage in 12 games. The 25-year-old is a restricted free agent and will not report to training camp as long as he remains without a contract, general manager Don Sweeney confirmed last week.

36. Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres

2023-24 Ranking: 25

Dahlin comes in at No. 36 after recording a career-high 20 goals last season to go along with 59 points, the second-highest mark of his six-year career. The 24-year-old former first-overall selection was named an NHL All-Star for the third consecutive season in 2023-24.

35. Zach Hyman, Edmonton Oilers

2023-24 Ranking: N/A

Hyman soars to No. 35 on the list after scoring a career-best 54 goals last season, good for third in the league. His 77 points were the second-highest total of his career. The 32-year-old winger added 16 goals in 25 playoff games as the Oilers came one game away from winning the Stanley Cup.

34. Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks

2023-24 Ranking: 48

Bedard jumps to No. 34 on the list after a solid rookie season where he scored 22 goals and added 39 assists for the Blackhawks en route to winning the Calder Trophy as the league’s top rookie. Bedard became the second-youngest player in NHL history (18 years, 276 days) to finish as the rookie leader, outright or tied, in goals, assists, and points, behind Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon in 2013-14. Bedard missed significant time last season due to a broken jaw.

33. Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars

2023-24 Ranking: 11

Robertson comes in at No. 33 after ranking No. 11 last season. The 25-year-old left winger scored 29 goals in 2023-24, failing to reach the 40-goal mark for the first time in three seasons. He finished with 80 points in 82 games, the second-highest mark of his career. Robertson also added six goals in 16 points in 19 playoff games

32. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights

2023-24 Ranking: 28

Eichel comes in at No. 32 after eclipsing the 30-goal mark for the second time in his career, finishing with 31 goals and 68 points in 63 games. After helping lead the Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup in 2022-23, the 27-year-old centre scored seven points in seven playoff games as Vegas was eliminated in the first round by the Stars.

31. Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators

2023-24 Ranking: 31

The Senators’ captain retains his rank of No. 31 from last season after scoring a career-high 37 goals in addition to 37 assists for 74 points in 81 games. The 25-year-old left winger led Ottawa in goals, points.

On Wednesday, we reveal No. 30 to No. 20 of our annual Top 50 NHL Players list.