The Edmonton Oilers skated for the first time at training camp with head coach Jay Woodcroft opting to line up Evander Kane and Connor Brown on the top line centred by Connor McDavid.

TSN's Ryan Rishaug notes that Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft put lines that were expected to start the season together from the start of training camp last year.

The move reunites Brown with McDavid after the two were OHL teammates with the Erie Otters from 2012-14. The two will look to recreate their success from the OHL, as the two combined for 227 points in the 2013-14 season.

Rishaug adds that while Kane missed most of last season with injuries, he and McDavid had "great chemistry" when they did play together.

Brown starts with 97. Kane on the left. McLeod not out there today. ⬇️ https://t.co/EmMzWPTyfa — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) September 21, 2023

Brown joined the Oilers on July 1, signing a one-year, a $775,000 contract with up to $3.25 million available in games played bonuses.

"I think he's a great fit for the group," McDavid said in August of Brown joining the Oilers. "I think he fits in perfectly in the room, on the ice, all that type of stuff.

"He's just so smart. He's a really, really smart player. And competitive. I think that was the main thing I remember."

"Brownie's gonna be great," Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl said of Brown this offseason. "We have to give him a little bit of time [ after his ACL tear]. We can't expect him to come out of the gates flying. That would be unfair to him.

“He's going to be really good for us."

Brown, 29, is coming off a torn ACL he sustained just four games into the 2022-23 season while with the Washington Capitals. He had spent the previous three seasons with the Ottawa Senators, where he recorded 47 goals and 117 points in 191 games. The Toronto native has scored 90 goals and 216 points in 448 career games with the Sens, Capitals, and Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Oilers skated with the following lines:

Kane-McDavid-Brown

RNH-Draisaitl-Hyman

Foegele-Pederson-Ryan

Holloway-Sutter-Janmark

Erne-Malone-Lavoie



Nurse-Bouchard

Kulak-Ceci

Broberg-Desharnais

Niemelainen-Gleason



Skinner

Campbell

Mattias Ekholm did not skate as he continues to deal with a hip flexor injury.