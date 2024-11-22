Core 4 U-24: Hughes, Bedard and Celebrini headline five benchmark categories to the game
Jack Hughes doesn’t need No. 1 status in the 2024-25 TSN Core 4 U-24 individual rankings to fortify his swagger.
The 23-year-old New Jersey centre already has it in abundance.
Hughes plays the game with a level of flair, confidence and brashness that is equal or superior to virtually any player in the league – regardless of age.
The sixth-year NHLer leads our annual ranking of NHL players and affiliated prospects 23 or younger as of season’s start. The list represents a blend of current performance level and projected development.
As part of the annual exercise, TSN identifies U-24 players who earn 5-Star designation – call it excellence to the extreme – in five benchmark categories: smarts, skating, stickhandling, scoring and swagger.
Not surprisingly, Hughes is prominent among the 5-Star players, as are U-24 No. 2 Connor Bedard, 19, and No. 3 Macklin Celebrini, 18.
Here are this year’s far-flung honorees, spanning the NHL, AHL, KHL, CHL and NCAA:
Smarts: (1) Bedard, C, Chicago (2) Celebrini, C, San Jose (3) Jack Hughes (4) Dustin Wolf, G, Calgary (5) Lane Hutson, LD, Montreal
Skating: (1) Tim Stutzle, C, Ottawa (2) Kaiden Guhle, LD, Montreal (3) Zeev Buium, LD, Denver U/Minnesota Wild (4) Simon Edvinsson, LD, Detroit (5) Jett Luchanko, Guelph/Philadelphia.
Stickhandling: (1) J. Hughes (2) Bedard (3) Ivan Demidov, RW, St. Petersburg SKA/Montreal (4) Logan Cooley, C, Utah (5) Leo Carlsson, C, Anaheim
Scoring: (1) Cole Caufield, LW, Montreal (2) Bedard (3) Dylan Guenther, RW, Utah (4) Cutter Gauthier, LW, Anaheim (5) Cole Eiserman, LW, Boston U/Islanders
Swagger: (1) J. Hughes (2) Celebrini (3) Yaroslav Askarov, G, San Jose (4) Matvei Michkov, RW, Philadelphia (5) Sam Dickinson, LD, London/San Jose
Core 4 - Top 50 Players
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Country
|1. Jack Hughes (3)
|New Jersey
|C
|23
|USA
|2. Connor Bedard (1)
|Chicago
|C
|19
|CAN
|3. Macklin Celebrini
|San Jose
|C
|18
|CAN
|4. Tim Stutzle (4)
|Ottawa
|C
|22
|GER
|5. Owen Power (9)
|Buffalo
|LD
|21
|CAN
|6. Brock Faber (36)
|Minnesota
|RD
|22
|USA
|7. Matvei Michkov (16)
|Philadelphia
|RW
|19
|RUS
|8. Cole Caufield (8)
|Montreal
|LW
|23
|USA
|9. Moritz Seider (6)
|Detroit
|RD
|23
|GER
|10. Ivan Demidov, St. Petersburg
|Montreal
|RW
|18
|RUS
|11. Jake Sanderson (7)
|Ottawa
|LD
|22
|USA
|12. Alexander Nikishin, St. Petersburg (39)
|Carolina
|LD
|23
|RUS
|13. Wyatt Johnston (24)
|Dallas
|RW
|21
|CAN
|14. Leo Carlsson (10)
|Anaheim
|C
|19
|SWE
|15. Luke Hughes (13)
|New Jersey
|LD
|21
|USA
|16. Will Smith (38)
|San Jose
|C
|19
|USA
|17. Ryan Leonard, Boston C (42)
|Washington
|RW
|19
|USA
|18. Artyom Levshunov, Rockford
|Chicago
|RD
|19
|BEL
|19. Zeev Buium, Denver
|Minnesota
|LD
|18
|USA
|20. Matt Boldy (20)
|Minnesota
|LW
|23
|USA
|21. Lucas Raymond (19)
|Detroit
|LW
|22
|SWE
|22. Adam Fantilli (14)
|Columbus
|C
|20
|CAN
|23. Alexis Lafreniere
|NY Rangers
|LW
|23
|CAN
|24. Dustin Wolf (22)
|Calgary
|G
|23
|USA
|25. Juraj Slafkovsky
|Montreal
|LW
|20
|SVK
|26. Seth Jarvis
|Carolina
|RW
|22
|CAN
|27. Lane Hutson
|Montreal
|LD
|20
|USA
|28. Cutter Gauthier (17)
|Anaheim
|LW
|20
|USA
|29. Logan Stankoven
|Dallas
|RW
|21
|CAN
|30. Sam Dickinson, London
|San Jose
|LD
|18
|CAN
|31. Thomas Harley
|Dallas
|LD
|23
|CAN
|32. Zayne Parekh, Saginaw
|Calgary
|RD
|18
|CAN
|33. Yaroslav Askarov (47)
|San Jose
|G
|22
|RUS
|34. Brandt Clarke (29)
|Los Angeles
|RD
|21
|CAN
|35. Logan Cooley (15)
|Utah
|C
|20
|USA
|36. Matthew Knies (35)
|Toronto
|LW
|22
|USA
|37. Dylan Guenther
|Utah
|RW
|21
|CAN
|38. Mason McTavish (25)
|Anaheim
|C
|21
|CAN
|39. Trey Augustine, Michigan State
|Detroit
|G
|19
|USA
|40. Jacob Fowler, Boston C
|Montreal
|G
|19
|USA
|41. Bennett Sennecke, Oshawa
|Anaheim
|RW
|18
|CAN
|42. Cayden Lindstrom, Medicine Hat
|Columbus
|C
|18
|CAN
|43. Denton Mateychuk, Cleveland
|Columbus
|LD
|20
|CAN
|44. Easton Cowan, London
|Toronto
|C/RW
|19
|CAN
|45. Tij Iginla, Kelowna
|Utah
|LW
|18
|CAN
|46. Kaiden Guhle
|Montreal
|LD
|22
|CAN
|47. Pavel Mintyukov (34)
|Anaheim
|LD
|20
|RUS
|48. Tom Willander, Boston U (45)
|Vancouver
|RD
|19
|SWE
|49. Berkly Catton, Spokane
|Seattle
|C
|18
|CAN
|50. Connor McMichael
|Washington
|LW
|23
|CAN