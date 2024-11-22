SCOREBOARD

Core 4 U-24: Hughes, Bedard and Celebrini headline five benchmark categories to the game

Jack Hughes doesn’t need No. 1 status in the 2024-25 TSN Core 4 U-24 individual rankings to fortify his swagger.

The 23-year-old New Jersey centre already has it in abundance.

Hughes plays the game with a level of flair, confidence and brashness that is equal or superior to virtually any player in the league – regardless of age.

The sixth-year NHLer leads our annual ranking of NHL players and affiliated prospects 23 or younger as of season’s start. The list represents a blend of current performance level and projected development.

As part of the annual exercise, TSN identifies U-24 players who earn 5-Star designation – call it excellence to the extreme – in five benchmark categories: smarts, skating, stickhandling, scoring and swagger.

Not surprisingly, Hughes is prominent among the 5-Star players, as are U-24 No. 2 Connor Bedard, 19, and No. 3 Macklin Celebrini, 18.

Here are this year’s far-flung honorees, spanning the NHL, AHL, KHL, CHL and NCAA:

Smarts:  (1) Bedard, C, Chicago (2) Celebrini, C, San Jose (3) Jack Hughes (4) Dustin Wolf, G, Calgary  (5) Lane Hutson, LD, Montreal

Skating: (1) Tim Stutzle, C, Ottawa (2) Kaiden Guhle, LD, Montreal (3) Zeev Buium, LD, Denver U/Minnesota Wild (4) Simon Edvinsson, LD, Detroit (5) Jett Luchanko, Guelph/Philadelphia.

Stickhandling: (1) J. Hughes (2) Bedard (3) Ivan Demidov, RW, St. Petersburg SKA/Montreal (4) Logan Cooley, C, Utah (5) Leo Carlsson, C, Anaheim

Scoring: (1) Cole Caufield, LW, Montreal (2) Bedard (3) Dylan Guenther, RW, Utah (4) Cutter Gauthier, LW, Anaheim (5) Cole Eiserman, LW, Boston U/Islanders

Swagger: (1) J. Hughes  (2) Celebrini (3) Yaroslav Askarov, G, San Jose (4) Matvei Michkov, RW, Philadelphia (5) Sam Dickinson, LD, London/San Jose

 

Core 4 - Top 50 Players

 
Player Team Pos. Age  Country
1. Jack Hughes (3) New Jersey C 23 USA
2. Connor Bedard (1) Chicago C 19 CAN
3. Macklin Celebrini San Jose C 18 CAN
4. Tim Stutzle (4) Ottawa C 22 GER
5. Owen Power (9) Buffalo LD 21 CAN
         
6. Brock Faber (36) Minnesota RD 22 USA
7. Matvei Michkov (16) Philadelphia RW 19 RUS
8. Cole Caufield (8) Montreal  LW 23 USA
9. Moritz Seider (6) Detroit RD 23 GER
10. Ivan Demidov, St. Petersburg Montreal  RW 18 RUS
         
11. Jake Sanderson (7) Ottawa LD 22 USA
12. Alexander Nikishin, St. Petersburg (39) Carolina LD 23 RUS
13. Wyatt Johnston (24) Dallas RW 21 CAN
14. Leo Carlsson (10) Anaheim C 19 SWE
15. Luke Hughes (13) New Jersey LD 21 USA
         
16. Will Smith (38) San Jose C 19 USA
17. Ryan Leonard, Boston C (42) Washington RW 19 USA
18. Artyom Levshunov, Rockford Chicago RD 19 BEL
19. Zeev Buium, Denver Minnesota LD 18 USA
20. Matt Boldy (20) Minnesota LW 23 USA
         
21. Lucas Raymond (19) Detroit LW 22 SWE
22. Adam Fantilli (14) Columbus C 20 CAN
23. Alexis Lafreniere NY Rangers LW 23 CAN
24. Dustin Wolf (22) Calgary G 23 USA
25. Juraj Slafkovsky Montreal  LW 20 SVK
         
26. Seth Jarvis Carolina RW 22 CAN
27. Lane Hutson Montreal  LD 20 USA
28. Cutter Gauthier (17) Anaheim LW 20 USA
29. Logan Stankoven Dallas RW 21 CAN
30. Sam Dickinson, London San Jose LD 18 CAN
         
31. Thomas Harley Dallas LD 23 CAN
32. Zayne Parekh, Saginaw Calgary RD 18 CAN
33. Yaroslav Askarov (47) San Jose G 22 RUS
34. Brandt Clarke (29) Los Angeles RD 21 CAN
35. Logan Cooley (15) Utah C 20 USA
         
36. Matthew Knies (35) Toronto LW 22 USA
37. Dylan Guenther Utah RW 21 CAN
38. Mason McTavish (25) Anaheim C 21 CAN
39. Trey Augustine, Michigan State Detroit G 19 USA
40. Jacob Fowler, Boston C Montreal G 19 USA
         
41. Bennett Sennecke, Oshawa Anaheim RW 18 CAN
42. Cayden Lindstrom, Medicine Hat Columbus C 18 CAN
43. Denton Mateychuk, Cleveland Columbus LD 20 CAN
44. Easton Cowan, London Toronto C/RW 19 CAN
45. Tij Iginla, Kelowna Utah LW 18 CAN
         
46. Kaiden Guhle Montreal LD 22 CAN
47. Pavel Mintyukov (34) Anaheim LD 20 RUS
48. Tom Willander, Boston U (45) Vancouver RD 19 SWE
49. Berkly Catton, Spokane Seattle C 18 CAN
50. Connor McMichael Washington LW 23 CAN
 

 

