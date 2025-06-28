The NHL's off-season has arrived for all 32 teams who are preparing for Free Agent Frenzy on July 1. TSN.ca keeps you up to date with all the latest rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.

Blue Jackets add to goalie depth

The Columbus Blue Jackets signed goaltender Zach Sawchenko to a one-year, two-way deal, it was announced on Saturday.

The 27-year-old played 27 games for the AHL's Cleveland Monsters in 2024-25, turning in a 3.00 goals-against average with a .900 save percentage.

He has appeared in seven career NHL games coming with the San Jose Sharks during the 2021-22 season with a 3.35 GAA and .901 save percentage.

Flames in holding pattern with Andersson

It seems like things are at a standstill regarding defenceman Rasmus Andersson.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, the Flames are not close to a trade involving the 28-year-old defenceman.

"Obviously that chances with one phone call, but at this point nothing that's been offered has moved the needle for them. They're happy to be patient on it," LeBrun wrote in a post on X.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger said in Friday's edition of Insider Trading that Calgary isn't feeling heavy pressure to move Andersson. He lists the Vegas Golden Knights, Los Angeles Kings and Toronto Maple Leafs as teams possibly with interest. Dreger also reported the Flames are looking for a package primarily driven by futures.

TSN's Salim Valji points out that general manager Craig Conroy has said the team is comfortable having Andersson in camp this fall if no deal is reached over the summer.

The Malmo, Sweden native is headed into the final year of a six-year, $27.3 million contract that pays him $4.55 million annually.

He had 11 goals and 20 assists for 31 points in 81 games last season for the Flames, his ninth with the organization.

Leafs turn focus to Knies

After reaching a four-year extension with John Tavares on Friday, Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving has one more star forward he’d like to lock up ahead of the opening of free agency.

As TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston said on Friday’s pre-draft edition of Insider Trading, getting Knies signed ahead of Tuesday would prevent the possibility of an offer sheet, which may give the 22-year-old more leverage in negotiations.

It does seem like there’s at least been some slow progress here between the Leafs and Knies’ camp. They seem to be focused on a five-year term, which I think might offer the solution here to solving this quandary.

For me, it’s all about timing. If Knies gets to Tuesday, to July 1, he is eligible to sign an offer sheet. While the Leafs are not necessarily afraid of that outcome, it would give him a bit more leverage in talks.

So we’ll see if they’re able to get him signed before Tuesday. I think that’s something the team would like to do, still a couple of days to get that business done.

The Phoenix native broke out in his third NHL season, tallying 29 goals and 29 assists for 58 points in 78 regular season games. He also added five goals and two assists for seven points in 13 postseason games before the Leafs were bounced by the eventual Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers.

Gap remains between Giroux, Sens

It appears there is still work to do to get a deal done between veteran forward Claude Giroux and the Ottawa Senators.

On Friday, Postmedia’s Bruce Garrioch reported that while talks are continuing between the two sides, a gap remains in negotiations.

LeBrun went a step further in Insider Trading Friday, saying some frustration has been building during talks.

A lot of frustration in that negotiation. I checked again here on Friday night, status quo is what I was told. No progress.

Listen, this guy is not trying to break the bank, and the debate right now between the two sides is over the structure of the bonuses and how much bonus money there is.

They’re talking about a one-year deal. Claude Giroux does not want to leave Ottawa, he absolutely wants to re-sign with the Senators, but it’s been a difficult negotiation.

Garrioch also reported Friday that Giroux wants to stay and the Sens want to keep him, but the clock is ticking as July 1 approaches.