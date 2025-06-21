With the Stanley Cup Final now complete, the NHL's off-season has arrived for all 32 teams who are preparing for the NHL Draft starting on June 27 and Free Agent Frenzy on July 1. TSN.ca keeps you up to date with all the latest rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.

Could Rasmus Andersson be on the move?

Calgary Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson is entering the final year of his six-year, $27.3 million deal.

Per multiple reports, talks between the player and team have not gone well regarding a potential extension, and as TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported for The Athletic on Saturday, the team is now ready to listen to trade calls for the 28-year-old.

Andersson matched a career high with 11 goals this past season and finished with 31 points in 81 games. He was named captain of Team Sweden at the World Hockey Championships in May, and appeared in one game for Sweden at the Four Nations Face-off in February.

LeBrun also noted that while the team is open to retaining the services of the right-shot defenceman, general manager Craig Conroy could command a lot of value for Andersson coming off a successful year.

According to LeBrun, one team to watch in a potential deal is the Dallas Stars, though their limited cap space - which played a part in the trade that sent Mason Marchment to the Seattle Kraken earlier this week - may make a deal difficult to come by.

In nine NHL seasons, all with the Flames, Andersson has 47 goals and 231 points in 536 games.

Marner may be looking for a short-term deal

Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Mitch Marner, the top name on the TSN Top 50 UFAs list, may not be looking for a long-term deal in free agency on July 1.

LeBrun also reports that Marner is considering a two-year deal in the $12-13 million range, which would position him to be a free agent again when the salary cap is expected to jump to over $110 million in a few years.

Marner is expected to command the largest deal by average annual value (AAV) in free agency this year, but the term could cause the overall number to fall short of some others.

The 28-year-old is coming off a career-best 102 points a season ago, over 20 points clear of any pending UFA remaining after Matt Duchene chose to stay with the Stars.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger also noted earlier in June that Marner has not informed the Maple Leafs that he will not return and the team could still be part of the bidding once the market opens.

If Marner were to sign on a shorter term, that would allow the Toronto native to enter free agency again at age 30 or 31, still in his prime with teams having potentially more cap space to work with to help seek a longer deal.

Ekblad talking to Panthers about potential reunion

Florida Panthers defenceman Aaron Ekblad told reporters Saturday that his camp and the team have discussed a contract extension but nothing material has progressed as of yet.

The former No. 1 overall pick is one of several key Panthers players set to become unrestricted free agents on July 1, joining forwards Brad Marchand and Sam Bennett, among others.

"Conversations have been had. Obviously, nothing material yet, but they'll be working on it. Things seem to come down to the last minute here," the veteran blueliner said Saturday via team reporter Jameson Olive.

"I've spent 11 years here. ... It's home, and I expect it to be home."

The 29-year-old has spent his entire 11-year career in Florida and helped the Panthers lock up their second straight Stanley Cup victory over the Edmonton Oilers this week.

He had three goals and 30 assists for 33 points in 56 games during the regular season, but missed a chunk of time down the stretch after being suspended 20 games for violating the NHL's performance-enhancing drug use policy.

He returned during the playoffs, tallying four goals and nine assists for 13 points in 19 games as the Panthers won their second straight Cup.

Kraken add Veleno in deal with Blackhawks

The Kraken traded forward Andre Burakovsky to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Joe Veleno, it was announced on Saturday.

Burakovsky, 30, had 10 goals and 37 points in 79 games with the Kraken last season.

The 6-foot-3 winger is entering the fourth season of a five-year, $27.5 million contract with an annual cap hit of $5.5 million. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

Drafted 23rd overall by the Washington Capitals in 2013, Burakovsky has 153 goals and 387 points in 696 career games split between the Capitals, Colorado Avalanche, and Kraken.

The Swedish international is a two-time Stanley Cup winner, helping the Capitals win their first championship in franchise history in 2018 and then contributing to the Avalanche’s victory in 2022.

“Andre was a valuable player for our organization during the three years he was here, and we wish him and his family the best of luck in Chicago," Kraken general manager Jason Botterill said of Burakovsky. "In return, we've acquired a young player with experience while also increasing our salary cap flexibility moving forward."

Veleno, 25, finished the 2024-25 season with the Blackhawks after he was acquired from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for goaltender Petr Mrazek and forward Craig Smith prior to the trade deadline.

The 6-foot-1 centre recorded eight goals and 17 points in 74 games split between the Red Wings and Blackhawks last season.

Drafted 30th overall by the Red Wings in 2018, Veleno has 38 goals and 81 points in 306 career games split between the Red Wings and Blackhawks.