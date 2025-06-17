While the Stanley Cup Final continues, the NHL's off-season has arrived for 30 teams who are preparing for the NHL Draft starting on June 27 and Free Agent Frenzy on July 1. TSN.ca keeps you up to date with all the latest rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.



Malkin's Penguins tenure coming to an end?

Evgeni Malkin remains under contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins through next season, but Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports that will be his last with the club.

According to Yohe, the Penguins are not expected to offer the 39-year-old centre another contract, which leaves Malkin's NHL future unclear as he's expressed a desire to only play with the one franchise.

Set to 39 in July, Malkin is entering his 20th season with the Penguins, who selected him second overall in the 2004 draft. He's won three Stanley Cups with the team, the Calder and Hart Trophies, as well as the Art Ross Trophy on two occasions. He sits second in franchise history with 1,213 games played behind only Sidney Crosby and sits third in goals, assists and points behind only Lemieux and Crosby.

Signed at a cap hit of $6.1 million as part of a four-year extension signed in 2022, Malkin posted 16 goals and 50 points in 68 games this past season, He topped 25-goals in each of the previous two campaigns, posting 83 points in 83 games in 2022-23 for his highest total since 2018.

Yohe adds that the Penguins are not expected to be aggressive in free agency, but could look to find veterans to help support Malkin in what appears to be his final year with the club.



No buyouts in Columbus

Columbus Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell is not considering buyouts for any players on the roster this summer, he told Brian Hedger of the Columbus Dispatch.

Hedger reports that goaltender Elvis Merzlikins and defenceman Damon Severson had been considered possible candidates, but the general manager prefers to give both another chance to find success under their current deals.

“No, not at all,” Waddell told Hedger of any possible buyouts. “We’re not looking at it at all.”

Merzlikins' future continues to be a topic of conversation after the 31-year-old confirmed in January he had requested a trade from the team. He finished this season with a 26-21-5 record with a .892 save percentage and a 3.18 goals-against average and finished the year as the team's backup behind breakout rookie Jet Greaves.

Merzlikins remains signed through the 2026-27 season at a cap hit of $5.4 million and holds a 10-team no-trade clause as part of the contract. Buying him out would free $3.9 million in cap space for the Blue Jackets this season and $2.6 million for next while leaving an additional charge of $1.625 million in the next two years.

Columbus, though, is not in need of cap space with $40.4 million to play with this summer, per CapFriendly.

Severson is only entering the third season of an eight-year, $50 million contract signed as part of a sign-and-trade from the New Jersey Devils in 2023. He carries a cap hit of $6.25 million under the deal and has a full no trade clause until July 1, 2027, when it shrinks to a 20-team list.

The 30-year-old blueliner posted six goals and 25 points in 70 games this past season, finishing fourth on the team in average ice time at 19:03 per game.

“Maybe things didn’t go well this year for him, for multiple reasons, but we’re going to clear the air this summer ... and when he comes back, be ready to compete for one of those top (blue line) jobs,” Waddell told Hedger of Severson. “We know he’s capable.”

A second-round pick of the Devils in the 2012 draft, Severson has 73 goals and 316 points in 784 career games.



Finding a centre for Toronto

The Toronto Maple Leafs are believed to be looking for centre help this off-season and have been linked to Sam Bennett, should the playoff star leave the Florida Panthers.

With the New York Rangers selling off veterans, though, the hosts of OverDrive debated Monday whether Mika Zibanejad would be a fit for the Maple Leafs.

While Bennett could command as much as $10 million per season on his next deal, Zibanejad is under contract through 2029-30 at a cap hit of $8.5 million. The 32-year-old centre posted 20 goals and 62 points in 82 games this season and is two years removed from scoring 39 goals in 2022-23, the second-highest total of his career.

