The NHL's off-season has arrived for all 32 teams who are preparing for Free Agent Frenzy on July 1. TSN.ca keeps you up to date with all the latest rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.

Leafs turn focus to Knies

After reaching a four-year extension with John Tavares on Friday, Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving has one more star forward he’d like to lock up ahead of the opening of free agency.

As TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston said on Friday’s pre-draft edition of Insider Trading, getting Knies signed ahead of Tuesday would prevent the possibility of an offer sheet, which may give the 22-year-old more leverage in negotiations.

It does seem like there’s at least been some slow progress here between the Leafs and Knies’ camp. They seem to be focused on a five-year term, which I think might offer the solution here to solving this quandary.

For me, it’s all about timing. If Knies gets to Tuesday, to July 1, he is eligible to sign an offer sheet. While the Leafs are not necessarily afraid of that outcome, it would give him a bit more leverage in talks.

So we’ll see if they’re able to get him signed before Tuesday. I think that’s something the team would like to do, still a couple of days to get that business done.

The Phoenix native broke out in his third NHL season, tallying 29 goals and 29 assists for 58 points in 78 regular season games. He also added five goals and two assists for seven points in 13 postseason games before the Leafs were bounced by the eventual Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers.

Gap remains between Giroux, Sens

It appears there is still work to do to get a deal done between veteran forward Claude Giroux and the Ottawa Senators.

On Friday, Postmedia’s Bruce Garrioch reported that while talks are continuing between the two sides, a gap remains in negotiations.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun went a step further in Insider Trading Friday, saying some frustration has been building during talks.

A lot of frustration in that negotiation. I checked again here on Friday night, status quo is what I was told. No progress.

Listen, this guy is not trying to break the bank, and the debate right now between the two sides is over the structure of the bonuses and how much bonus money there is.

They’re talking about a one-year deal. Claude Giroux does not want to leave Ottawa, he absolutely wants to re-sign with the Senators, but it’s been a difficult negotiation.

Garrioch also reported Friday that Giroux wants to stay and the Sens want to keep him, but the clock is ticking as July 1 approaches.