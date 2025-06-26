The NHL's off-season has arrived for all 32 teams who are preparing for the NHL Draft starting on June 27 and Free Agent Frenzy on July 1. TSN.ca keeps you up to date with all the latest rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.



More moves coming for Canucks?

The Vancouver Canucks kick-started their off-season on Wednesday, acquiring Evander Kane from the Edmonton Oilers for a fourth-round pick.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports that the Canucks hope to make more moves this week, with adding a centre on the team's priority list. Dreger adds, however, that one move that appears off the table is a Thatcher Demko trade as the Canucks are working to extend the goaltender, who could hit unrestricted free agency in 2026.

"Patrik Allvin, the general manager for the Vancouver Canucks, supervised, of course, by Jim Rutherford, these guys always like to get in the game early, especially on the trade front, and that's what they pulled off here in acquiring Evander Kane from the Edmonton Oilers," Dreger said Wednesday. "But they're not going to stop with the speed and competitiveness of Evander Kane. They've got some other eyes.

"They need a centre so they're looking up the middle of the ice in Vancouver, and I’d also keep an eye on Thatcher Demko, star goaltender for the Vancouver Canucks. There has been some trade speculation around him over the last number of months. I'm not buying any of that at this point. I know there are ongoing discussions with Demko’s representatives, and I would expect the two sides to get a multi-year contract completed sooner rather than later."

Demko, 29, had a 10-8-3 record this past season with the Canucks, recording a 2.90 goals-against average and .889 save percentage. He missed the first two months of the season while dealing with a lower-body injury he sustained during the 2023-24 playoffs. He also missed 15 games later in the season while dealing with a second lower-body injury.

The 6-foot-4 netminder is entering the final season of a five-year, $25 million contract that carries an annual cap hit of $5 million.

Drafted 36th overall by the Canucks in 2014, Demko has a career record of 126-89-20 with a 2.80 GAA and .910 save percentage. His best season came in 2023-24, when he went 35-14-2 record with a 2.45 GAA and .918 save percentage and finished second in Vezina Trophy voting.

Adding Kane, who is entering the final season of a four-year, $20.5 million contract, leaves the Canucks with just over $7 million in cap space with 22 players under contract for next season, per PuckPedia.

Forwards Brock Boeser and Pius Suter remain scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency, along with defenceman Noah Juulsen.

Allvin said Wednesday he's hopeful that Kane's time with the Canucks could extend beyond this season as he also enters the final year of his current deal.

“I think the past is the past," Allvin said when asked about character issues that have been associated with Kane. "With Evander the last couple of years in Edmonton, I think he contributed a lot to the off-ice stuff and helping out in the society there. And having three kids here now, I think he has matured. I do believe that this gives us a chance and him a chance to see if this is a fit moving on here. And I'm sure hoping so after this year.”





Islanders looking to keep Dobson

While the New York Islanders have yet to reach a new contract with pending restricted free agent Noah Dobson, Ethan Sears of the New York Post reports the team has not shifted their focus to a potential trade involving the star defenceman.

Sears adds that the Post was unable to verify a report that Dobson has asked for an $11 million cap hit on his next deal, but moving him does not appear to be the team's preferred course of action.

The Islanders have $20.9 million in cap space this summer, per PuckPedia, with 17 players signed for next season. In addition to Dobson, Alexander Romanov, Simon Holmstrom and Max Tsyplakov are also in need of new deals as restricted free agents.

“I’ve been talking with the agents. It’s all just part of the process,” Islanders general manager Mathieu Darche said when asked about Dobson this week. “Sometimes it takes time, sometimes it happens quick and it’s been, actually, with all four of the RFAs, it’s been a very cordial negotiation. We’re just going through the process.

"We all have our ideas of where the contracts will be and we’re working through it.”

Dobson, 25, recorded 10 goals and 39 points in 71 games with the New York Islanders last season while averaging 23:16 of ice time.

The 6-foot-4 right-shot defenceman is coming off of a three-year, $12 million contract that carried an annual cap hit of $4 million.

Dobson has a career season during the 2023-24 campaign, recording 10 goals and 70 points in 79 games while averaging 24:31 of ice time. Drafted 12th overall by the Islanders in 2018, Dobson has 50 goals and 230 points in 388 career games.

The Islanders are expected to add to their blueline in the draft on Friday night, with Matthew Schaefer is expected to be selected by New York first overall.



Marner watch continues

Less than a week remains before Mitch Marner can speak with suitors for his services on the free-agent market.

TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button believes the Washington Capitals would be the perfect landing spot for the Toronto Maple Leafs pending unrestricted free agent after the team took a massive step forward this past season.

The betting odds don't appear to back Button's thoughts, with the Capitals at +6000 to sign Marner at FanDuel. The Vegas Golden Knights, who Button adds would also be a nice fit, are the heavy favourite at -135, followed by the Anaheim Ducks at +500, the Chicago Blackhawks at +750 and the Los Angeles Kings at +850.

The Capitals would potentially have to move money to fit Marner, with the team owning $9.4 million in cap space, per PuckPedia, with 20 players under contract for next season. The team has two pending restricted free agents to re-sign in Hendrix Lapierre and Alexander Alexeyev.

Vegas is also tight on potential space for Marner, with a projected $7.6 million with 18 players signed for next season. Cole Schwindt and Nicolas Hague are among the team's four RFAs.

Watch Button's full breakdown on Marner and more ahead of July below:

