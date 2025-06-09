While the Stanley Cup Final continues, the NHL's off-season has arrived for 30 teams who are preparing for the NHL Draft starting on June 27 and Free Agent Frenzy on July 1. TSN.ca keeps you up to date with all the latest rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.



Will Marchand stay in Florida?

Bard Marchand has flourished since joining the Florida Panthers at the trade deadline after spending his entire career previously with the Boston Bruins.

Marchand is a pending unrestricted free agent and said he has considered re-signing, but his focus remains on the Stanley Cup Final after scoring the double-overtime winner in Game 2.

"Yeah, I've thought about it. But we'll deal with that in the future," Marchand said, per ESPN's Greg Wyshynski.

The 37-year-old posted two goals and four points in 10 games with the Panthers after returning from an injury that sidelined him prior to the trade. He had 21 goals and 47 points in 61 games with the Bruins prior.

In the playoffs, Marchand has seven goals and 17 points in 19 games including two game-winning goals.

Pursuing more hardware this month with the Panthers after winning the 4 Nations Face-Off with Team Canada in February, Marchand is playing out the last of an eight-year contract that carried an annual average value of $6.125 million.

Marchand noted to ESPN that the Panthers could have an advantage over other teams ahead in free agency to keep his services with no state income tax in Florida.

"There are teams where that absolutely matters. It doesn't matter for every player, but when you're dealing with guys that have a choice between multiple teams, it absolutely plays a part," Marchand said. "If you have two teams that are offering the same contract, you're going to pick the team with less tax."

Marchand was listed at No. 11 on TSN's initial top 50 free agents list.



Blue Jackets set for changes?

The Columbus Blue Jackets just missed the playoffs this season despite having the league's lowest salary total.

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports Don Waddell has a long to-do list as he looks to upgrade his roster, with the general manager looking to add a top-six forward, help on defence and a perhaps even revamping their goaltending situation.

Waddell told Portzline he has opened talks with some of the team's pending unrestricted free agents, but confirmed he will not be looking to retain all of them.

“I’ve talked to some of (the UFAs),” Waddell said. “I haven’t talked to all of them. There are some priority guys, but we’re going to make some changes.”

The Blue Jackets have nine pending unrestricted free agents, a list headlined by defenceman Ivan Provorov. Portzline reports that Waddell spoke to Provorov's agent last week but is pushing for a short-term deal while the 28-year-old is looking to sign long-term. He notes talks have remained amicable and it would be tough for the Blue Jackets to watch Provorov walk given the current state of their blueline.

Portzline listed Provorov and fellow defenceman Dante Fabbro as the only pending UFAs in his "Want to keep" category for the Blue Jackets, with all other players slotting in as "Might keep" or "Moving on."

Provorov, 28, had seven goals and 33 points in 82 games with the Blue Jackets last season while averaging 23:21 of ice time. The 6-foot-1 left-shot defenceman finished a six-year, $40.5 million deal with an annual cap hit of $6.75 million.

Fabbro was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jackets this season and wound up contributing nine goals and 26 points in 62 games. He carried a cap hit of $2.5 million this past season.





Who will the Maple Leafs land?

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger joined OverDrive late last week to discuss the possibility of the Toronto Maple Leafs keeping Mitch Marner or adding either Sam Bennett or Brad Marchand from the Florida Panthers.

Based on a "gut feeling," Dreger sees it as unlikely any of the three are on the Maple Leafs roster next season. Dreger said he's led to believe Bennett is not interested in playing Toronto and could re-sign with the Panthers if he receives a seven- or eight-year contract offer at fair market value in the area of $8 million per season.

Dreger notes that the Maple Leafs will continue to hold talks with Mitch Marner's camp and adds it remains unclear where Marchand will look to play should he reach unrestricted free agency.

