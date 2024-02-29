The NHL's March 8 Trade Deadline is approaching, and teams are making decisions on whether to buy or sell, and on which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.



Tanev off the board

The first trade of this week proved to be a big one with the Dallas Stars acquiring defenceman Chris Tanev from the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night.

The Flames received prospect Artem Grushnikov, a 2024 second-round NHL draft pick and a conditional 2026 third-round pick back in the deal, while retaining 50 per cent of Tanev's salary. The New Jersey Devils also helped broker the trade, receiving the Stars' fourth-round pick in 2026, for picking up half of Tanev's remaining salary, dropping his cap hit with Dallas to $1.125 million for the remainder of the season. Calgary also received the rights to unsigned drafted goaltender Cole Brady from New Jersey in the process.

“We are fortunate to have the opportunity to add a player of Chris’ caliber to our team,” Stars general manager Jim Nill said after the trade. “He is a proven defenseman with postseason experience that is comfortable in all situations on the ice. Chris is one of the best penalty killers in the NHL and will be a tremendous asset to our special teams play.”

The 34-year-old has one goal and 14 points in 56 games this season while averaging 19:50 ice time. He set to return to the postseason with the Stars for just the sixth time in his 14

Tanev is the first defenceman to be traded off the TSN Trade Bait board this season ahead of the deadline. Teammate Noah Hanifin remains No. 1 on the list, with right-hand shots Sean Walker of the Philadelphia Flyers and Matt Dumba of the Arizona Coyotes left in the top ten when it comes to blueliners.





Sens Watch

Ottawa Senators president and general manager Steve Staios shut down trade rumours involving captain Brady Tkachuk Wednesday, but did acknowledge interest in defenceman Jakob Chychrun and pending unrestricted free agent Vladimir Tarasenko.

Rumours have surrounded Chychrun’s future with the team ahead the deadline, despite then-Ottawa general manager Pierre Dorion acquiring him last March in exchange for three draft picks.

Chychrun sounded off on the reports in an interview with The Athletic last month and Staios said that while teams are calling on the blueliner, he called it's "disappointing" word on that leaked.

"If I'm on the other side of things and looking at our team, he's a player that I'd be calling about as well," Staios told the Got Yer Back podcast with TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun and Ryan Rishaug. "It is a bit disappointing... As a player you got to learn how to deal with this, just being an NHL player and the amount of attention, especially if you're an elite player like Jakob. Conversations happen all the time and names get bandied about all the time.

"Disappointing that it came out, I think that we do our best to keep these things in house out of respect for the players, in particular. But certainly it's that time of year so these things do happen."

Chychrun, signed through next season at a cap hit of $4.6 million, has nine goals and 30 points in 57 games this season. He sits third on the team in average ice time at 22:36 per game.

Staios confirmed that Tarasenko is also drawing trade interest as a potential rental at the deadline, though he did not commit to moving the veteran forward.

"As you see where our team is in the standings, and you see an incredibly impactful player that's won a Stanley Cup, there's going to be a high level of interest for sure," Staios said. "He's rightfully negotiated a no-trade clause within his contract, and so there's a process there as far as working with a player if you are going to move them. But certainly there's a level of interest in these types of players that's very high at the trade deadline.

"I really like what Vladdy has brought to our group. He comes in on a one-year deal and continues to prove his ability to play in big games and [bring] understated leadership as well. He plays the game the right way and I think he probably got type casted a little in his career as just being an offensive player, but he's certainly a well-rounded player for me."

The 32-year-old winger is currently listed at No. 7 on the TSN Trade Bait board. He has 15 goals and 38 points in 55 games with Ottawa this season.

Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reported over the weekend that the Senators are looking for "at least a second-round pick and a prospect" in return for Tarasenko, with the price potentially being higher if the team retains a portion of his $5 million cap hit.



Could Ullmark be available?

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic explored the possibility of the Boston Bruins trading goaltender Linus Ullmark on Wednesday after speaking to an unnamed NHL executive.

The Bruins have once again enjoyed strong success this season leaning on the tandem of Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman.

The executive argued that Swayman is in line to be the Game 1 starter in the playoffs after Ullmark struggled last year and noted the return could help the Bruins fill president Cam Neely's "big list" of deadline needs while also clearing $5 million in cap space.

Neely said earlier this week that "another stiff defender" and help on offence were both on the list of where the Bruins could improve ahead of the deadline. After another strong start to the season, the Bruins play has tapered off of late, with a 12-5-8 record since Jan. 1 as the Florida Panthers have taken over the top spot in the Atlantic Division.

Shinzawa notes the Bruins could face a limited market for Ullmark, since the team would likely prefer not to help strengthen another Eastern Conference contender. He wonders if the Ottawa Senators or Los Angeles Kings could make sense over the goalie-needy Carolina Hurricanes or New Jersey Devils.

Swayman has the slight edge over Ullmark in games played this season at 33 to 29. Signed through next season at a cap hit of $5 million, the 30-year-old Ullmark has a 16-6-6 record with a .913 save percentage and a 2.72 goals-against average.

Swayman, 25, was awarded a one-year, $3.475 million contract in arbitration last summer and is scheduled for restricted free agency again in July. He has a 18-6-8 record this season with a .920 save percentage and a 2.49 GAA.

