Craig’s List: Iginla, Eiserman rise in final ranking

Published

The rise of Kelowna Rockets star Tij Iginla this season has been remarkable in the eyes of TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button.

In the September edition of this year’s list, Button did not have Iginla in the top 32. By December, Button ranked the forward at No. 22.

He leapt into the top five in May at No. 4 and now lands at No. 3 in Button’s final ranking, behind only Boston University’s Macklin Celebrini and SKA’s Ivan Demidov.

Button was a part of the Dallas Stars front office that drafted Tij’s father, Jarome, 11th overall in 1995. While he believed Jarome was a very good player when the Stars drafted him, Button did not foresee him as a future Hall of Famer at that time.

“I’ve got the gnawing feeling that I’m underestimating Tij Iginla still,” said Button. “I go back, and I look at my notes on Jarome. They are different types of players. I don’t want to say they’re the same thing but [they possess] the same types of things –  [like] massive effectiveness, massive substance, [the ability to] makes things happen.

“We drafted Jarome, and we really liked him, but he was so much better than we thought, and we thought he’d be a really good player. And I’m kind of caught up in the same boat with Tij.”

Iginla had 47 goals and 84 points in 64 games with the Rockets this season, and added nine goals and 15 points in 11 playoff games.

The 17-year-old then wrapped up the campaign by helping Canada win gold at the U18s, where he scored six goals and 12 points in seven games.

Another forward making a final jump up the list is USNTDP winger Cole Eiserman, who pushes his way from No. 9 in May to No. 5.

Eiserman had a big year, scoring 58 goals in 57 games this season, and broke Cole Caufield’s USNTDP goals record with 127. At the U18s, he had nine goals in seven games as the Americans captured silver.

While some scouts have expressed concern about his defensive play, Button says the Newport, Mass., product is the best goal scorer in the draft.

“The draft’s most intriguing player,” said Button of Eiserman. “He has an elite skill. He’s a player that I’m just fascinated to watch.

“Cole is a hard-working player. I think you’re going to see a player that just settles in next year and doesn’t feel that pressure and is just going to play. You’re not getting him for defence, you’re getting him for offence. He knows how to open up, where to open up, he knows how to get the puck off his stick and find those openings.”

The 2024 draft has been hyped all season long for its defensive depth and Button agrees, ranking nine defenceman in his top 20, including four in the top 10.

Denver’s Zeev Buium is the top-ranked defenceman on Button’s list, coming in at No. 4.

Buium had a massive freshman season with the Pioneers, leading all defencemen in scoring with 11 goals and 50 points in 42 games as he helped Denver capture the NCAA championship.

As the only draft-eligible player on the USA roster at the World Juniors, he had three goals and five points in seven games as the Americans skated away with gold.

“I think Zeev’s got Scott Niedermayer-esque qualities,” said Button. “I think he’s an elite skater with an elite brain and can do it all.

“Scott Niedermayer never was a 100-point guy, he just controlled and ran the game. Doesn’t matter where you put him. And Zeev, like Scott, can play left side [and] right side.”

Rounding the first tier of defencemen on Button’s list are Saginaw’s Zayne Parekh at No. 7, followed by Artyom Levshunov at No. 8, London’s Sam Dickinson at No. 10 and Torpedo’s Anton Silayev at No. 12.

Button has Calgary’s Carter Yakemchuk at No. 15, USNTDP’s EJ Emery (No. 16), Plzen’s Adam Jiricek (No. 19) and Norway’s Stian Solberg (No. 20) as his second-ranked tier of defencemen in the draft.

“Yakemchuk brings really significant offensive ability,” said Button. “I think EJ Emery is elite defensively. His game is going to be predicated on being on the defending side and moving pucks. Adam Jiricek might be a blend of both of them.”

 

Craig's List - June 19

 
RK Player Team Pos HT WT GP G P
1 Macklin Celebrini  Boston U (NCAA) C 5'11 ¾ 197 38 32 64
2 Ivan Demidov St. Petersburg (MHL) LW 5'11 181 30 23 60
3 Tij Iginla Kelowna (WHL) LW 6'0 191 64 47 84
4 Zeev Buium Denver (NCAA) D 6'0 186 42 11 50
5 Cole Eiserman USA NTDP (USHL) LW 5'11 ¾ 197 57 58 89
6 Konsta Helenius Jukurit (SM Liiga) C 5'11 189 51 14 36
7 Zayne Parekh Saginaw (OHL) D 6'0 ¼ 178 66 33 96
8 Artyom Levshunov Michigan State (NCAA) D 6'1 ¾ 205 38 9 35
9 Cayden Lindstrom Medicine Hat (WHL) C 6'3 213 32 27 46
10 Sam Dickinson London (OHL) D 6'2 ¾ 203 68 18 70
11 Beckett Sennecke Oshawa (OHL) RW 6'2 ¾ 182 63 27 68
12 Anton Silayev Nizhny Novgorod (KHL) D 6'7 211 63 3 11
13 Terik Parascak Prince George (WHL) RW 5'11 ¾ 179 68 43 105
14 Berkly Catton Spokane (WHL) C 5'10 ¼ 175 68 54 116
15 Carter Yakemchuk Calgary (WHL) D 6'3 202 66 30 71
16 EJ Emery USA NTDP (USHL) D 6'3 ¼ 183 61 0 16
17 Michael Brandsegg-Nygård Mora (SWE J20) RW 6'0 ¾ 207 41 8 18
18 Jett Luchanko Guelph (OHL) C 5'11 187 68 20 74
19 Adam Jiricek HC Plzeň  (Cze) D 6'2 ½ 167 19 0 1
20 Stian Solberg Oslo (NOR) D 6'1 ½ 205 42 5 15
21 Michael Hage Chicago (USHL) C/RW 6'0 ¾ 188 50 31 75
22 Julius Miettinen Everett (WHL) C 6'3 201 66 31 67
23 Liam Greentree Windsor (OHL) RW 6'2 ½ 215 64 36 90
24 Igor Chernyshov Moscow (MHL) LW 6'2 192 22 13 28
25 Sacha Boisvert Muskegon (USHL) C 6'2 183 55 33 68
26 Cole Hutson USA NTDP (USHL) D 5'10 ½ 165 51 15 51
27 Trevor Connelly Tri-City (USHL) LW 6'0 ¾ 160 48 26 78
28 Cole Beaudoin Barrie (OHL) C 6'2 210 67 28 62
29 Leo Sahlin Wallenius Vaxjo Jr. (SWE J20) D 6'0 180 43 11 42
30 Andrew Basha Medicine Hat (WHL) LW 5'11 ¼ 187 63 30 85
31 Egor Surin Yaroslavl (MHL) C/RW 6'1 191 42 22 52
32 Ryder Ritchie Prince Albert (WHL) C/RW 6'0 ¼ 177 47 19 44
                 
33 Max Plante USA NTDP (USHL) LW 5'11 177 51 15 61
34 Marek Vanacker Brantford (OHL) LW 6'0 ½ 178 68 36 82
35 Sam O'Reilly London (OHL) RW 6'1 ¼ 185 68 20 56
36 Matvei Gridin Muskegon (USHL) LW 6'1 ½ 189 54 33 73
37 Alfons Freij Vaxjo (SWE J20) D 6'0 ½ 197 40 14 33
38 Justin Poirier Baie-Comeau (QMJHL) RW 5'7 ¼ 185 68 51 82
39 Emil Hemming TPS (SM Liiga) RW 6'1 ¼ 205 40 7 11
40 Nikita Artamonov Nizhny Novgorod (KHL) LW 5'11 187 54 7 23
41 Carter George Owen Sound (OHL) G 6'1 194 56 3.30 .907
42 Linus Eriksson Djurgardens (SWE J20) C 6'0 189 29 3 11
43 Veeti Vaisanen KooKoo (SM Liiga Jr.) D 6'0 ½ 188 37 3 22
44 Luca Marrelli Oshawa (OHL) D 6'1 ½ 185 67 6 57
45 Niilopekka Muhonen Kalpa (SM Liiga Jr.) D 6'4 ¼ 195 32 4 10
46 Maxim Massé Chicoutimi (QMJHL) RW 6'2 ¼ 190 67 36 75
47 Adam Kleber Lincoln (USHL) D 6'5 ½ 215 56 5 26
48 Dominik Badinka Malmo (SHL) D 6'2 ¾ 185 33 1 4
49 Charlie Elick Brandon (WHL) D 6'3 ¼ 202 65 4 27
50 Tomas Galvas Liberec (Cze) D 5'10 ¼ 153 32 2 7
51 Spencer Gill Rimouski (QMJHL) D 6'3 ¾ 186 65 12 46
52 Will Skahan USA NTDP (USHL) D 6'4 ½ 215 60 5 14
53 Alexander Zetterberg Orebro (SWE J20) C 5'7 158 45 21 58
54 Kamil Bednarik USA NTDP (USHL) C 6'0 ¼ 187 61 26 65
55 Jack Berglund Farjestad (SWE J20) LW 6'3 ½ 210 41 15 34
56 Ondrej Becher Prince George (WHL) C/LW 6'1 ¼ 187 58 32 96
57 Tarin Smith Everett (WHL) D 6'1 ¼ 187 67 8 46
58 Melvin Fernstrom Orebro (SWE J20) RW 6'0 ¾ 188 45 31 63
59 Jakub Fibigr Mississauga (OHL) D 6'0 171 61 7 43
60 Aron Kiviharju HIFK  (SM Liiga) D 5'9 ½ 184 7 1 2
61 Matvei Shuravin Moskva (MHL) D 6'3 195 22 0 7
62 Leon Muggli ZUG (SUI) D 6'0 ½ 177 42 3 12
63 Jacob Battaglia Kingston (OHL) LW 6'0 ½ 202 67 31 65
64 Teddy Stiga USA NTDP (USHL) LW 5'10 178 61 36 79
                 
65 Carson Wetsch Calgary (WHL) RW 6'0 ½ 203 67 25 50
66 Lucas Pettersson Modo (SWE J20) C 5'11 ½ 173 44 27 57
67 Adam Jecho Edmonton (WHL) RW 6'5 201 54 23 47
68 John Mustard Waterloo (USHL) C 6'1 186 53 25 50
69 Dean Letourneau St. Andrew's (PHC) C 6'6 ½ 214 56 61 127
70 Henry Mews Ottawa (OHL) D 6'0 ¼ 189 65 15 61
71 Luke Misa Mississauga (OHL) C 5'9 ½ 174 66 26 81
72 Harrison Brunicke Kamloops (WHL) D 6'2 ½ 196 49 10 21
73 Colin Ralph Shattuck-St. Mary's (USHS) D 6'4 ¼ 226 57 8 66
74 Tanner Howe Regina (WHL) LW 5'10 184 68 28 77
75 Jesse Pulkkinen JYP (SM Liiga Jr.) D 6'6 219 29 2 8
76 Brodie Ziemer USA NTDP (USHL) RW 5'11 196 61 27 70
77 Ondrej Kos KOOVEE (FIN) LW 6'2 ½ 176 14 3 5
78 Ben Danford Oshawa (OHL) D 6'1 ½ 191 64 1 33
79 Frankie Marrelli Ottawa (OHL) D 5'10 ½ 187 60 9 25
80 Will Zellers Shattuck-St. Mary's (USHS) LW 5'10 ½ 167 54 57 111
81 Hagen Burrows Minnetonka (USHS) RW 6'2 ½ 177 28 19 59
82 Kasper Pikkarainen TPS (SM Liiga Jr.) RW 6'3 197 34 12 28
83 Sebastian Soini KOOVEE (FIN) D 6'2 ½ 187 32 0 8
84 Raoul Boilard Baie-Comeau (QMJHL) C 6'1 189 68 22 62
85 Miguel Marques Lethbridge (WHL) RW 5'10 ¼ 187 67 28 74
86 Tomas Lavoie Cape Breton (QMJHL) D 6'4 220 65 3 24
87 Lukas Matecha Tri-City (WHL) G 6'3 196 35 3.42 .901
88 Lukas Fischer Sarnia (OHL) D 6'3 182 68 6 34
89 Javon Moore Minnetonka (USHS) LW 6'4 ½ 203 28 26 53
90 Simon Zether Rogle (SWE J20) RW/C 6'3 176 18 11 27
91 Colton Roberts Vancouver (WHL) D 6'3 ¾ 204 62 7 27
92 Christian Humphreys USA NTDP (USHL) C 5'11 164 52 23 37
93 Eemil Vinni JoKP (SM Liiga Jr.) G 6'2 ¾ 187 37 2.72 .892
94 Ollie Josephson Jokipojat (FIN) C 6'0 ¼ 190 68 12 47
95 Austin Baker USA NTDP (USHL) LW 5'11 ¾ 191 59 15 31
96 Tanner Henricks Lincoln (USHL) D 6'3 ¾ 206 59 0 9
 

 