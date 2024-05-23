The Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars are scoreless after the first period in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final on Thursday.

Dallas had an opportunity to open the scoring two minutes into the frame when Evgeny Dadonov went in on a breakaway but was denied by Oilers netminder Stuart Skinner, who also had to make a good save on the rebound.

The Stars then received the first power play halfway through the period when Oilers forward Evander Kane was called for roughing, but Edmonton was able to get out of it unscathed, only allowing one shot.

Warren Foegele provided the Oilers their best opportunity to get on the board late in the period, however he was denied by Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger.

Dallas outshot the Oilers 6-3 in the first period and were 0-1 on the power play and will begin the period with 28 seconds on the power play after Oilers forward Dylan Holloway was sent to the box for holding.

Edmonton did not get an opportunity on the man advantage in the frame.

The Stars are looking to reach the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since the 2020 season while Edmonton is looking for their first trip back since 2006.