Don Waddell is the Columbus Blue Jackets' top choice to take over their hockey operations role, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun indicated on Saturday.

LeBrun reports that nothing is confirmed at this point, but that an announcement is expected over the coming week.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger also reports that the deal almost came together on Friday, but that the holiday long weekend may have held up the contract talks.

Waddell stepped down from the position of president and general manager of the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday morning, citing a need to move on to a new chapter.

“This morning, I spoke with Tom and informed him that I have come to the decision that now is the time for me to move to the next chapter of my career,” said Waddell in a statement.

Waddell held the role of team president since July of 2014, and also acted as general manager since 2018. The Hurricanes won at least one round in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of the six seasons Waddell was acting GM.

The Blue Jackets own the fourth pick in the upcoming NHL Draft after finishing the 2023-24 season with a 27-43-12 record - worst in the Eastern Conference.