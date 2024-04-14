Forward prospect Cutter Gauthier has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Anaheim Ducks.

The 20-year-old is coming off a remarkable season with Boston College, leading the NCAA with 38 goals, the most by a college player since the 2000.

Gauthier and Boston College dropped the national championship to Denver on Saturday.

Anaheim acquired the American from the Philadelphia Flyers in January in exchange for defenceman Jamie Drysdale and a 2025 second-round pick after Gauthier told the Flyers that he would not be signing with them.

The Flyers selected Gauthier with the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Gauthier has won two medals at the World Junior Hockey Championship, including bronze in 2023 and gold in 2024.