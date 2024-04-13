Connor McDavid will be out of the lineup for a third straight game when the Edmonton Oilers host the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, head coach Kris Knoblauch said.

McDavid suffered a lower-body injury last Saturday against the Calgary Flames and was held out of Wednesday's win over the Vegas Golden Knights and Friday's overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes.

McDavid out tonight according to Knoblauch. Taking extra time and making sure it’s completely behind him. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) April 13, 2024

Knoblauch said they are taking extra time to make sure the injury is completely behind McDavid.

“I never want to miss games,” McDavid told the media after taking part in Friday's skate. “But at the end of the day, we are after bigger things here and everyone being healthy is priority number one.”

The Richmond Hill, Ont., native, who also participated in an optional skate on Saturday morning, has 31 goals and 99 assists in 74 games this season.

McDavid, 27, is one helper short of becoming the fourth player in NHL history to reach 100 in a single campaign.

The Oilers have three regular-season games remaining after Saturday's tilt with the Canucks.