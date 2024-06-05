Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will play in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final Saturday evening, TSN's Ryan Rishaug reports.

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch told reporters Tuesday he expected Kane to play in Game 1 after he hobbled off during Game 6 of the Western Conference Final Sunday. Kane played just 4:39 against the Dallas Stars as the Oilers won 2-1 to advance to win the Western Conference and advance to the Cup Final.

He did not skate Wednesday with forward Warren Foegele holding his spot on the second line, according to Rishaug.

Here were Edmonton's lines Wednesday:

RNH-McDavid-Hyman

*Kane-Draisaitl-Holloway

Janmark-Henrique-Brown

McL-Ryan/Carrick/Perry

Ekholm-Bouchard

Nurse-Kulak

Broberg-Ceci

Skinner

The 32-year-old Kane has four goals and four assists in 18 playoff games so far this spring. He had 24 goals and 20 assists for 44 points in 77 regular season games in 2023-24.

Kane is playing in his third season with the Oilers and is a veteran of 15 NHL seasons.