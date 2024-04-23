Zach Hyman scored his second goal of the game to pace the Oilers to a 4-2 lead over the Los Angeles Kings after 40 minutes in Game 1 of their first-round series on Monday.

Edmonton held a 4-0 advantage until midway through the frame. Mikey Anderson scored for Los Angles at the 10:56 mark and Adrian Kempe found the net with just over two minutes remaining to cut the lead in half.

The Kings also had a goal disallowed upon review.

Hyman and Adam Henrique score first-period goals for the Oilers.

The Oilers are looking to eliminate the Kings in the first round for the third consecutive year.

Game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday.