Oilers hold two-goal lead over Kings after second period in Game 1
Quinton Byfield, Brett Kulak - The Canadian Press
Zach Hyman scored his second goal of the game to pace the Oilers to a 4-2 lead over the Los Angeles Kings after 40 minutes in Game 1 of their first-round series on Monday.
Edmonton held a 4-0 advantage until midway through the frame. Mikey Anderson scored for Los Angles at the 10:56 mark and Adrian Kempe found the net with just over two minutes remaining to cut the lead in half.
The Kings also had a goal disallowed upon review.
Hyman and Adam Henrique score first-period goals for the Oilers.
The Oilers are looking to eliminate the Kings in the first round for the third consecutive year.
Game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday.