Goals from Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman have the Edmonton Oilers up 2-0 over the Dallas Stars after the first period in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final.

Three-and-a-half minutes into the opening frame, Stars defenceman Chris Tanev took a penalty for tripping Oilers forward Hyman.

On the man advantage, McDavid took a pass from Leon Draisaitl and dangled his way to the front of the net where he beat Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger to give the Oilers a 1-0 lead.

Evan Bouchard picked up the secondary assist on McDavid’s goal.

The Stars got an opportunity to even the score four minutes later on their own power play with the Oilers being whistled for too many men on the ice, but were unable to capitalize.

Edmonton got another power play later in the period after Cody Ceci broke in alone and was slashed in the hands by Ryan Suter, who went to the box for the infraction.

The Oilers would take advantage as McDavid found Hyman, who beat Oettinger for a 2-0 lead.

Dallas would get their second power play of the period with Oilers defenceman Brett Kulak in the box for high-sticking, but Edmonton killed off the penalty.

The Oilers lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.