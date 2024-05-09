Edmonton Oilers forwards Leon Draisaitl and Adam Henrique are considered day-to-day as the team gets ready for Game 2 of their second round series against the Vancouver Canucks, according to head coach Kris Knoblauch.

Draisaitl left the Oilers' 5-4 loss in Game 1 on Wednesday halfway through the second period with an undisclosed injury and did not return.

The 28-year-old centre did not participate in Oilers' practice on Thursday, putting his status into question for Game 2 on Friday.

Draisaitl has five goals and 12 points in six playoff games, including two assists against the Canucks before leaving the game. The 6-foot-2 forward recorded 41 goals and 106 points in 81 regular season games.

Henrique missed the Oilers' Game 1 loss on Wednesday with a lower-body injury, but he returned to practice on Thursday.

The 34-year-old centre was acquired from the Anaheim Ducks, along with forward Sam Carrick, at the trade deadline in exchange for a first-round draft pick

Henrique recorded 24 goals and 51 points in 82 games in the regular season split between the Oilers and Ducks. He has added a goal and two points in five playoff games.