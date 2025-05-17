The Edmonton Oilers practised without Connor Brown on the ice on Saturday, and Troy Stecher left the practice session early after taking a puck to the face.

TSN's Ryan Rishaug reports that Viktor Arvidsson practiced in Brown's place.

Brown skated in all 11 games for the Oilers in the first two rounds, finishing with four goals and seven points. The team did not report any injury problems for the 31-year-old Toronto native.

Arvidsson has a goal and four points in nine games in the playoffs. He was scratched from the lineup for Game 4 against the Vegas Golden Knights, and remained out of the lineup in the Game 5 win that sent Edmonton to the Western Conference Finals.

Kasperi Kapanen, who scored the overtime winner in Game 5, took Arvidsson's spot in the lineup.

Stecher, a 31-year-old defenceman, has no points in two games in the postseason after scoring three goals and totaling seven points in 66 regular-season games. He replaced Troy Emberson for the final two games of the second-round series against the Golden Knights.

Edmonton seeks a return to the Stanley Cup Final after being defeated in seven games by the Florida Panthers there a year ago.

They will play either the Winnipeg Jets or Dallas Stars, with Game 6 of that series set to go on Saturday night with Dallas leading 3-2.