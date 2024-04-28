The Edmonton Oilers recalled goaltender Jack Campbell and defenceman Philip Broberg from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors on Sunday.

Bakersfield just wrapped up their postseason run after falling to the Ontario Reign in a two-game sweep in the first round of the AHL playoffs.

Campbell, 32, went 18-3-4 for the Condors in the regular season with a 2.63 goals against average and .918 save percentage. The 6-foot-3 net minder allowed five goals in the Condors' 5-1 loss to the Reign on Wednesday.

The Port Huron, Mich., native appeared in five games with the Oilers this season, going 1-4-0 with a 4.50 GAA and .873 save percentage.

Campbell is on the second year of a five-year, $25 million deal.

Broberg, 22, recorded five goals and 38 points in 49 AHL games this season. He added an assist in the team's two playoff games.

The 6-foot-3 defenceman appeared in 12 games with the Oilers this season, recording two assists.