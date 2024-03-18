The Edmonton Oilers signed goaltender Connor Ungar to a two-year, entry-level deal on Monday.

Ungar, 22, played for the Brock University Badgers last season and is expected to report to the Bakersfield Condors.

The 6-foot-2 netminder played parts of five seasons in the Western Hockey League, owning a career record of 53-20-5 with a .917 save percentage and 2.56 goals against average.

Ungar appeared in 38 games with the Moose Jaw Warriors last season, registering a 26-7-3 record with a .915 save percentage and 2.58 GAA.

The Calgary native helped Brock University reach the quarter-finals of the 2024 U Sports men's hockey Univeristy Cup playoffs before falling to the eventual champion University of New Brunswick.