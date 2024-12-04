Sweden named its roster for February’s 4 Nations Face-Off on Wednesday.

The team will be led by Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander, Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg and Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Victor Hedman.

In addition to Nylander, Team Sweden will have six representatives from Canadian teams including Elias Pettersson from the Vancouver Canucks, Rasmus Andersson from the Calgary Flames, Mattias Ekholm and Viktor Arvidsson from the Edmonton Oilers and Linus Ullmark from the Ottawa Senators.

Sweden kicks off the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament against Canada on Feb. 12 at Bell Centre in Montreal. They will then play Finland on Feb. 15, also in Montreal, before closing round robin play against the United States on Feb. 17 at Boston’s TD Garden. The championship game between the top two teams goes Feb. 20 in Boston.

Finland's roster was also revealed on Wednesday afternoon. Canada and Team USA will reveal their rosters this evening.

See the full roster below:

Forwards

Viktor Arvidsson, Edmonton Oilers

Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils

Leo Carlsson, Anaheim Ducks

Joel Eriksson Ek, Minnesota Wild

Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators

William Karlsson, Vegas Golden Knights

Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings

Elias Lindholm, Boston Bruins

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs

Gustav Nyquist, Nashville Predators

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

Lucas Raymond, Detroit Red Wings

Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers

Defencemen

Rasmus Andersson, Calgary Flames

Jonas Brodin, Minnesota Wild

Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres

Mattias Ekholm, Edmonton Oilers

Gustav Forsling, Florida Panthers

Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins

Goalies

Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild

Jacob Markstrom, New Jersey Devils

Linus Ullmark, Ottawa Senators

Bold = Originally selected to roster in June

Nylander, 28, has scored 15 goals and 11 assists over 24 games with the Maple Leafs this season. He’s tallied 232 goals in 627 career games with the Leafs.

Forsberg, 30, has tallied nine goals and eight assists in 25 games for the Preds. In 723 career games in Nashville, Forsberg has scored 296 goals with 326 assists.

The 33-year-old Hedman has four goals and 18 assists over 23 games with the Lightning in 2024-25, his 16th year in Tampa Bay. He helped the Lightning win the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021 and captured the James Norris Memorial Trophy in 2018.

Sweden will be coached by Sam Hallam, with Daniel Alfredsson serving as an assistant.

Sweden’s hasn’t reached the podium in men’s hockey at the Winter Olympics since claiming the silver medal at the 2014 Sochi Games. They struck gold at the 2006 Olympics in Turin, Italy.

At the World Championships, Sweden is coming off a bronze medal performance earlier this year and has won 11 gold medals at the annual tournament.