Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson and goaltender Thatcher Demko are both expected back in the line up on Friday when the team takes on the Carolina Hurricanes, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Pettersson, 26, has missed the team's last six games while dealing with an undisclosed injury.

The 6-foot-2 centre has 10 goals and 28 points in 34 games this season and is ranked as the No. 1 target on TSN's Trade Bait board along with centre J. T. Miller.

Demko, 29, missed the Canucks' last three games with back spasms.

The 2024 Vezina Trophy runner up missed the first two months of this season after recovering from a knee injury he sustained during last season's playoffs.

Demko has a 2-1-3 record this season with a 3.34 goals-against average and .881 save percentage.

Vancouver sit in fourth place in the Pacific Division with an 18-12-10 record and hold the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference, one point ahead of the Calgary Flames.