Former Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers head coach Dallas Eakins will be continuing his career overseas.

Eakins was hired Monday as the new head coach and athletic director of Adler Mannheim in Germany's Deutsche Eishockey Liga.

Wir haben auf die sportlichen Ergebnisse der vergangenen Wochen reagiert und mit sofortiger Wirkung Cheftrainer Lundskog, Co-Trainer Hill und Sportmanager Alavaara von ihren Aufgaben entbunden. Eakins übernimmt in Personalunion die Ämter. https://t.co/BlOdz0N1kD pic.twitter.com/Mb8zfLplqK — Adler Mannheim (@adlermannheim) November 27, 2023

The 56-year-old was let go by the Ducks last summer after missing the playoffs for a fourth straight season with the team. Eakins, who also 36-63-14 in a season and a half with the Oilers from 2013-15, has a career record of 136-210-58 as an NHL head coach.

A 10th-round pick of the Washington Capitals in the 1985 draft, Eakins appeared in 120 NHL games over 10 seasons as player, posting a nine assists. The defenceman spent time with seven different franchises including the Winnipeg Jets, Calgary Flames and Toronto Maple Leafs.