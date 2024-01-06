DALLAS (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored two goals early in the third period and the Nashville Predators beat the Dallas Stars 4-3 on Saturday night.

Gustav Nyquist had a goal and an assist, and Luke Evangelista also scored for the Predators, who are 5-0-1 in their last six road games and pulled within four points of third-place Dallas in the Central Division. Kevin Lankinen finished with 26 saves.

Jason Robertson had a goal and an assist, and Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars, who finished 2-2-1 on a five game homestand — including three consecutive losses. Scott Wedgewood made 18 saves.

Tied 2-2 after two periods, Forsberg slipped a backhander behind Wedgewood 2:42 into the third to put Nashville ahead, and came around the back of the net and curled a shot off Wedgewood’s right skate into the net at 7:30 for a two-goal lead.

Robertson pulled Dallas within one just past the midpoint of the period.

The Predators gained a measure of revenge after the Stars pulled out a 3-2 win at Nashville on Dec. 23 by becoming the first NHL team to score the tying and winning goals in the final 15 seconds.

Lankinen, making his eighth start of the season and appearing in his 100th NHL game, gloved Mason Marchment’s penalty shot almost three minutes into the second period.

Forsberg, headed to his second All-Star Game, has team highs of 21 goals and 45 points.

Wedgewood made his 10th consecutive start and 11th straight appearance since taking over early in Dallas’ Dec. 15 game for All-Star Jake Oettinger, who was sidelined with a lower-body injury.

The Predators built a 2-0 lead on Nyquist’s score at 11:26 of the first period and Evangelista’s goal at 7:22 of the second.

A goal by Dallas’ Sam Steel almost six minutes into the second period was disallowed for being offside following a Predators challenge.

Seguin scored at 9:28 of the second and Benn tied the score at 2-all with a deflection with 45.4 seconds left in the period —- 5 seconds into a power play.

