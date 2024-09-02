Free agent forward Filip Zadina has signed a two-year contract with HC Davos of the Swiss National League, the team announced Monday.

Last week, reports of the 24-year-old signing a professional tryout with the Buffalo Sabres were dispelled by the player's agent, Darren Ferris, and now Zadina will head to Switzerland to continue his playing career for at least the next two seasons.

The Pardubice, Czechia native was selected sixth overall by the Detroit Red Wings in 2018, posting 28 goals and 40 assists in 190 games across five seasons, before being non-tendered by the team as a restricted free agent in 2023.

Zadina signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the San Jose Sharks that same off-season, and recorded a career-high in goals with 13 while adding 10 assists in 72 games played in 2023-24.

Once a highly touted prospect, the left-handed shot scored 44 goals in 57 games for the QMJHL's Halifax Mooseheads, en route to winning First All-Star Team honours and the Michael Bossy Trophy.

He will now join an HC Davos team that has historically dominated Switzerland's top league to the tune of 31 league championships.