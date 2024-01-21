Calgary Flames forward Dillon Dube has been granted an "indefinite leave of absence" to attend to his mental health, the team announced on Sunday.

"Dillon is under the care of health professionals, and we request that Dillon's privacy is respected during this period," the team said in a statement.

The 25-year-old Canadian has three goals and four assists over 43 games with the Flames this season, his sixth in Calgary since the franchise selected him in the second round of the 2016 NHL Draft.

Over 325 career games, Dube has 57 goals and 70 assists in addition to four goals and two assists over 22 playoff games.

Dube is in the final season of a three-year, $6.9 million contract and will be a restricted free agent this summer.

Internationally, Dube helped Team Canada win gold at the 2018 World Juniors.