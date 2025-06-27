Four Days 'Till Frenzy - What's the latest with all seven Canadian teams?

Four days until Free Agent Frenzy means there are four days left for teams around the NHL to get everything in order before opening their cheque books on July 1.

The opening round of the NHL Draft is set for Friday in Los Angeles and there has already been a flurry of moves in the days and hours leading up to the New York Islanders' No. 1 overall selection. For a complete rundown of draft day news, click here. Also keep up to date on the NHL off-season with TSN.ca's free agent and trade trackers: Free Agent Tracker Trade Tracker

Below is a comprehensive breakdown of where things stand with each Canadian team heading into free agency.

Calgary Flames - Flames not worried about Andersson's contract situation

Flames general manager Craig Conroy has not ruled out a trade involving Rasmus Andersson but also said that if the defenceman enters training camp with the team, he won't be a distraction. TSN's Salim Valji has more.

Edmonton Oilers - More on Oilers' to-do list than signing McDavid, Bouchard

It's fairly obvious that the bulk of the attention from the Oilers' front office will be dedicated to negotiations with Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard, but there's more work to be done in Edmonton as Free Agent Frenzy approaches. Ryan Rishaug takes a closer look.

Montreal Canadiens - What will the Habs do with their two first-round picks?

Will they move up in the draft? Will they deal them away? Will they use them? Kenzie Lalonde takes a closer look at Montreal's options with their two first-round picks and why there are some clear area of needs for the Canadiens.

Ottawa Senators - Will the Senators re-sign pending free agent Giroux?

The biggest question mark in Ottawa heading into free agency is whether the Senators will re-sign pending free agent Claude Giroux. Claire Hanna has more.

Toronto Maple Leafs - Treliving, Maple Leafs planning for life without Marner

The Maple Leafs are planning for life without Mitch Marner as the talented winger gets set to hit the open market coming off a career-best 102 points last season. As TSN's Mark Masters explains, Marner's exit would give the Leafs more cap space at their disposal than in recent years and a chance to build out the team's depth.

Vancouver Canucks - Could Demko be used as trade bait in Canucks' search for scoring?

It's not surprising the Canucks will be looking to add scoring to their lineup. The team has already added Evander Kane via trade and as TSN's Farhan Lalji explains, the front office will likely have to 'gamble on some reclamation projects' with the franchise coming off a year where it was defined by its dysfunction.

Winnipeg Jets - Jets will need a contingency plan if Ehlers leaves

The Jets will need to prioritize signing restricted free agents Gabriel Vilardi and Dylan Samberg and avoid any chances of an offer sheet. Finding a scoring winger, especially with Nikolaj Ehlers' status uncertain, is also a main goal, but who could Winnipeg target? TSN Hockey analyst Frankie Corrado weighs in.

