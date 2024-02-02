National Hockey League commissioner Gary Bettman will meet with the media Friday afternoon in Toronto as part of NHL All-Star Weekend.

Stream his availability LIVE on TSN.ca and the TSN App at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT.

Bettman is expected to be asked about a wide range of topics, including the sexual assault case of five players from Canada’s 2018 World Junior team that will be before a London, Ont., court on Monday.

A court document released Thursday showed that NHL players Dillon Dube, Carter Hart, Cal Foote and Michael McLeod, along with former NHLer Alex Formenton, have each been charged with one count of sexual assault. The document also said that McLeod is facing an additional charge of sexual assault for being a party to the offence.

Lawyers for each of the players said their clients will plead not guilty. London Police are scheduled to hold a news conference Monday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET to address the charges.

NHL players were tight-lipped Thursday at the start of All-Star Weekend with multiple players declining to address the charges. Bettman and the NHL have also not yet publicly commented on the charges.

Meanwhile, Bettman is expected to announce an update on a potential package of international events on Friday.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston said on Tuesday’s edition of Insider Trading that the NHL, NHL Players’ Association and the International Ice Hockey Federation have been working toward a World Cup of Hockey and Olympic participation for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics. Johnston added there was a call on Wednesday with the IIHF and it’s possible Bettman would have something to announce Friday.

The NHL Skills Competition goes Friday night from Scotiabank Arena with the All-Star Game taking place Saturday evening. Teams will return to game action on Monday.