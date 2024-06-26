Hockey Hall of Famer Glen Sather retired from his post as senior advisor to the owner and alternate governor of the New York Rangers on Wednesday.

Sather has spent the past 24 years with the Rangers and a total of six decades in hockey as a player, head coach, and front office executive.

“Having the opportunity to be associated with the National Hockey League, and specifically the New York Rangers and Edmonton Oilers, has been one of the great privileges of my life,” Sather said. “I want to thank Jim Dolan for giving me the chance to work for the Rangers 24 years ago and for his consistent guidance and friendship. I want to thank everyone in the Rangers organization for their dedication and pursuit of excellence throughout the years, as well as the family atmosphere they helped create. I would also like to thank the great Rangers fans for their passion and loyalty. This experience is something I will always treasure.”

“I would like to congratulate Glen on his tremendous career,” Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury said. “I will forever be grateful to Glen for giving me the opportunity to play for the Rangers, and I was so fortunate to lean on him for guidance as I began my own career in the front office. I wish Glen – along with Ann and the entire Sather family – best of luck in the next chapter of their lives.”

Sather spent 19 years as Rangers president until 2019, the first 15 of which he was also the team's general manager.

Before going to New York, he spent roughly two decades with the Edmonton Oilers and helped them win the Stanley Cup five times as general manager/coach. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in the builder category in 1997.

