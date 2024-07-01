WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets have signed goaltender Eric Comrie to a two-year contract with an average annual value of US$825,000, the club announced Monday.

It's the third stint with the Jets for the 28-year-old from Edmonton.

He played the last two campaigns with the Buffalo Sabres and had a 2-7-0 record with a 3.69 goals-against average and a .874 save percentage in 10 games last season.

Comrie was originally drafted by Winnipeg in the second round (59th overall) in the 2013 NHL draft.

He has a 24-26-2 record with a 3.38 GAA and .893 save percentage in 57 NHL games with Winnipeg, Detroit, New Jersey and Buffalo.

Comrie is also the franchise leader in games played (203), wins (86), and saves (5,683) with Winnipeg's American Hockey League affiliate, the Manitoba Moose.

The Jets added to their goaltending depth on Monday, signing Kaapo Kahkonen to a one-year, $1 million contract.

Kahkonen, 27, finished the season with the New Jersey Devils after being acquired from the San Jose Sharks at the trade deadline for goaltender Vitek Vanecek and a draft pick.

The 6-foot-2 netminder had a 7-20-3 record last season with a .898 save percentage and 3.64 goals-against average in 37 games split between the Devils and Sharks.

He is coming off a two-year, $5.5 million deal he signed with the Sharks in July of 2022.

Drafted 109th overall by the Minnesota Wild in 2014, Kahkonen has a career 49-67-15 record with a 3.33 GAA and .899 save percentage split between the Wild, Sharks, and Devils.