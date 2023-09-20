How to watch: Key dates ahead of the 2023-24 NHL season

The 2023-24 National Hockey League season is now underway as training camps open Wednesday as players across the league report for medicals.

Preseason action begins on Sept. 23 with the Los Angeles Kings taking on the Arizona Coyotes in the first of two preseason contests in Australia as part of the 2023 NHL Global Series.

The regular season begins on Oct. 10 with a three-game slate of the Nashville Predators taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning, 2023 No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard making his NHL debut as the Chicago Blackhawks take on Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins, capped off by the reigning Stanley Cup champions Vegas Golden Knights hosting the Seattle Kraken.

All seven Canadian teams kick off their regular seasons on Oct. 11 with the Ottawa Senators taking on the Carolina Hurricanes followed by three all-Canadian matchups as the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Montreal Canadiens, the Calgary Flames take on the Winnipeg Jets and the Vancouver Canucks host the Edmonton Oilers.

How to watch Canadian NHL team regional broadcasts on TSN

TSN has the regional broadcast rights for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators and Winnipeg Jets.

Maple Leafs regular season games this season can viewed on TSN4, starting on Oct. 19 against the Florida Panthers at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT.

Canadiens games will be shown on TSN2, beginning Oct. 17 against the Minnesota Wild at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

The Senators will be airing on TSN5 starting Oct. 14 against the Philadelphia Flyers at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

Jets games will be found on TSN3 as they take on the Panthers on Oct. 14 at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT.