Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Superstar Auston Matthews, who departed early from Toronto Maple Leafs' practice on Tuesday, did not participate in their practice on Wednesday.

The 2022 Hart Trophy winner left with what was described by head coach Craig Berube as an "upper-body issue," but the coach added that the issue is not considered serious.

The Maple Leafs announced that Wednesday was being treated as a maintenance day for Matthews.

Additionally, Calle Jarnkrok was not present at their practice either, with a lower-body issue. He missed practice on Tuesday as well, and is considered day-to-day with the injury.

With Matthews out, Max Domi centred the team's top line between Matthew Knies and Mitch Marner.

After a few days off the ice, goaltender Linus Ullmark was present at practice for the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday.

Ullmark has not dressed in either of Ottawa's first two playoff games, with Travis Green confirming Tuesday he had tweaked something in the first days of camp.

Ullmark, acquired in a trade with the Boston Bruins on June 24, is entering his first season with the team.

Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets skated the following lines in practice on Wednesday:

Head coach Scott Arniel told reporters that goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen is scheduled to play the entire game against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday, as he seeks to be named Connor Hellebuyck's back-up for the season.

Hellebuyck, meanwhile, is expected to play most of the Jets' remaining three games after their clash against Edmonton.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers signed goaltender Eetu Makiniemi to a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000, the team announced on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old spent last season with the San Jose Barracuda of the AHL and played in three games with the ECHL's Wichita Thunder.

He has played in two games in the NHL in his career, in the 2022-23 campaign with the San Jose Sharks.

Detroit Red Wings

Patrick Kane will not participate in the Detroit Red Wings' game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.

Detroit skated the following lines in practice on Wednesday:

Buffalo Sabres

Defenceman Rasmus Dahlin shed his non-contact jersey for practice Wednesday in Munich.

Dahlin has been limited since suffering a mid-body injury last week.

New Jersey Devils

Forward Erik Haula skated Wednesday for the first time since training camp began.

Haula has been sidelined with an illness and head coach Sheldon Keefe said the team will take its time for dressing the winger in a preseason game.

Veteran defenceman Erik Karlsson remains day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Karlsson did not skate Wednesday, but that was due to a scheduled off day.

Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals skated the following lines in practice on Wednesday:

Goaltender Logan Thompson, who was acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights over the off-season, is expected to play their entire game against the New Jersey Devils.