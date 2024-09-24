Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs captain and former Hart Trophy winner Auston Matthews departed early from the team's practice on Tuesday.

Matthews, who led the league with 69 goals last season, departed after about 25 minutes. According to TSN Leafs Reporter Mark Masters, there was no clear issue with Matthews when departing.

Head coach Craig Berube is expected to address the media later on.

The Maple Leafs will send a few locks for their opening day roster to Ottawa for Tuesday's game.

Alex Nylander will join a line with David Kampf and Matthew Knies, while William Nylander is among those not dressing.

Nick Robertson will make his preseason debut on a line with Pontus Holmberg and Bobby McMann.

Anthony Stolarz starts in net as he begins his tenure with the Maple Leafs.

Additionally, the Maple Leafs announced on Tuesday that they have loaned defenceman Noah Chadwick to the Lethbridge Hurricanes of the WHL.

Linus Ullmark was absent as the Senators held their gameday skate on Tuesday.

Winger Josh Norris skated with the group not slated to play against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Anton Forsberg was in the starter's net during the skate, with Mads Sogaard serving as the other goaltender on the ice.

The Senators will host the Maple Leafs in their second preseason game on Tuesday. Viewers in the Senators and Maple Leafs regions can watch the game LIVE on TSN5 or TSN4.

Head coach Travis Green said on Saturday that Ullmark got the day off for a "maintenance day." Michael Simpson and Dustin Tokarski also received work in net in Tuesday's practice, according to TSN's Claire Hanna.

Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens skated the following pairings on defence in their practice on Tuesday, per TSN's Kenzie Lalonde:

Matheson - Reinbacher

Struble - Mailloux

Trudeau- Hayes

Mailloux is seeing work in the second pairing after appearing in just one game for the Canadiens last season. In 72 games with the Laval Rocket of the AHL, he scored 14 goals and finished with 47 points.

Additionally Sam Montembeault and Connor Hughes got work in net. Montembeault had a record of 16-15-9 in 41 games with the Canadiens last year.

Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets reportedly made some cuts from the roster on Tuesday, per The Athletic's Murat Ates.

Forwards Chaz Lucius, Henri Nikkanen and Danny Zhilkin were assigned to the Manitoba Moose of the AHL.

Kevin He, Jacob Julien, Markus Loponen, Connor Lewis and Kieron Walton were also assigned to Manitoba.

Additionally, a host of players were released from PTOs with the team: Dylan Anhorn, Ashton Sautner, Dawson Barteaux and Ben King were all let go.

Boston Bruins

Brad Marchand practiced in a non-contact jersey with the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

The veteran forward played in all 82 games with the Bruins last season, where he scored 29 goals and totaled 67 points.

Marchand revealed earlier in September that he had three off-season surgeries to address different injuries.

He indicated that he was hopeful to be ready for the start of the regular season.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks skated the following lines in practice on Tuesday:

Bertuzzi-Bedard-Teräväinen

Hall-Nazar-Lardis

Savoie-Ludwinski-Anderson

Donato-Spellacy-Smith



Martinez-Jones

Vlasic-Brodie

Korchinski-Murphy



Mrázek

Weeks

Taylor Hall is making his return to the lineup after playing only 10 games in his first season with Chicago a year ago. The veteran and former Hart Trophy winner had knee surgery last season.