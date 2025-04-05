Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins have recalled forward Fraser Minten from the AHL's Providence Bruins, it was announced Sunday.

Forward was sent back down in a corresponding move.

The 20-year-old Minten has three goals and four assists for seven points in 10 AHL games with the Bruins this season after coming over in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs involving Brandon Carlo. Minten now has nine goals and 11 assists for 20 points in 36 AHL games this season.

He also got into four games with the Maple Leafs earlier this year, tallying two goals and two assists for four points.