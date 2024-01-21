Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Calgary Flames

Goaltender Jacob Markstrom is ready to return from a lower-body injury, according to TSN's Salim Valji.

The 33-year-old was absent for three games. In 26 appearances this season, he has a .912 save percentage and 2.59 GAA with a 13-11-2 record.

With Markstrom's return, the team has assigned goaltender Dustin Wolf to the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

Wolf was recalled by the club on Jan. 16 with Markstrom injured.

The 22-year-old has appeared in five games with the Flames this season, recording an .893 save percentage and and 3.46 GAA.

Winnipeg Jets

Head coach Rick Bowness says Mark Scheifele won't play Monday night against the Boston Bruins but he will skate again in Toronto.

Bowness says it's a day-to-day process for Scheifele to see how he feels as he deals with a lower-body injury.

The 30-year-old has missed Winnipeg's last three games with the injury. In 41 games this season, he has 14 goals and 41 points.

Forwards Cole Perfetti and Gabriel Vilardi are taking maintenance days today.

#NHLJets coach Rick Bowness says Mark Scheifele won’t play against Boston, but the forward will skate again in Toronto. It’s a day by day process to see how he feels.



Detroit Red Wings

Per head coach Derek Lalonde, forward Patrick Kane and defenceman Ben Chiarot will be unavailable for tonight's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Kane has been dealing with a lower-body injury and was out of the lineup the last two games against the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes.

Since signing with Detroit as a free agent after undergoing off-season hip surgery, Kane has seven goals and 16 points in 19 games.

Chiarot has appeared in all 45 games for the Red Wings this season, scoring three goals with 12 points in his second year with the team.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres have recalled goaltender Devon Levi from the AHL's Rochester Americans and loaned goaltender Eric Comrie to the AHL.

The move comes one day after Buffalo assigned Levi to the AHL and recalled Comrie.

Levi last started on Jan. 9 against the Seattle Kraken, where he allowed five goals against in a 5-2 loss. The 22-year-old has an .889 save percentage and 3.32 goals-against average in 19 appearances with Buffalo this season.