Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Calgary Flames

The Flames have placed goaltender Dan Vladar on injured reserve and recalled goalie Dustin Wolf from the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

Vladar is currently dealing with a lower-body injury. He lasted played prior to the All-Star break on Jan. 20 against the Edmonton Oilers. He dressed as Jacob Markstrom's backup on Thursday.

The 26-year-old has an .888 save percentage and 3.27 goals-against average in 16 appearances with Calgary this season.

Wolf, 22, is 18-7-2 with a .927 save percentage and 2.27 GAA this season, his third in the AHL.

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Alex Newhook is expected to return to the lineup tomorrow afternoon against the Dallas Stars.

He was skating on the team's top power play unit at this morning's practice alongside Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky and Mike Matheson.

Newhook has not played since Nov. 30 due to a sprained ankle. He has seven goals and 13 points in 23 games this season, his first with the Canadiens.

Alex Newhook getting PP1 reps this morning. Looks like he's back tomorrow afternoon. — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) February 9, 2024

Goaltender Samuel Montembeault will get the start in net tomorrow.

The 27-year-old is 12-7-4 in 24 appearances this season with a .907 save percentage and 3.06 GAA.

The Canadiens also loaned forward Lucas Condotta back to the AHL's Laval Rocket.

He has zero points in three games with Montreal this season. With Laval, the 26-year-old has five goals and 13 points in 40 games.