Forward Carter Verhaeghe will be in the lineup for the Florida Panthers when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs Tuesday night, head coach Paul Maurice said.

Verhaeghe, 28, suffered an upper-body injury against Toronto on April 1 and was originally expected to return to the lineup for Game 1 of the playoffs.

The Toronto native has 33 goals and 38 assists in 75 games this season.

Maurice also indicated that defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson will not be available against the Leafs. "He could, but there's no sense in putting him in," Maurice said.

Ekman-Larsson last played on April 13 and has nine goals, 23 helpers and a plus-10 rating in 80 games this season.

Anthony Stolarz will get the start in net for Florida. He is 15-7-2 with a 2.03 goals-against average and .926 save percentage in 26 appearances in 2023-24.

The Panthers still have a chance to overtake the Boston Bruins for first place in the Atlantic Division.