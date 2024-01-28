Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Florida Panthers are loaning forward Mackie Samoskevich to the AHL, the team announced on Sunday.

We have loaned Mackie Samoskevich to @checkershockey. pic.twitter.com/tN8ouYeB5U — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) January 28, 2024

Samoskevich, 21, rejoined the Panthers last week after F Will Lockwood was suspended for three games by the league's Department of Player Safety.

In 32 contests with the Charlotte Checkers (AHL) this season, the former first-round pick has registered 11 goals and 15 assists through 32 games played.

He has yet to score a point in the NHL after appearing in just seven contests since making his debut earlier this season.

The Minnesota Wild have reassigned forward Jake Lucchini and goalie Jesper Wallstedt to Iowa (AHL), the team announced on Sunday.

The #mnwild has assigned F Jake Lucchini and G Jesper Wallstedt to the @IAWild. — Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) January 28, 2024

Lucchini, 28, has gone pointless in eight contests for Minnesota this season. At the AHL level, the British Columbia native registered 11 goals and 11 assists in 28 games with the Iowa Wild after signing a one-year, two-way contract with the team over the offseason after spending the last two years in the Ottawa Senators' system.

Wallstedt, 21, made his NHL debut against the Dallas Stars earlier this month, allowing seven goals on 34 shots in a losing effort. He has yet to appear in net for the team since.

The Swedish goaltender has played to a 11-10-0 record in the AHL this season, with a 2.61 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage in 21 contests this season. He was selected 20th overall by the Wild in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.