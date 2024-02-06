Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Devils forward Jack Hughes was on the ice for Tuesday's morning skate, according to team reporter Amanda Stein. However, Hughes will remain out for tonight's game against the Colorado Avalanche.

“Hopefully I come out of the break here and feel good and can finish the year off really strong,” Hughes said during All-Star weekend.

Jack Hughes just jumped on the ice for #NJDevils morning skate. We shall see what happens.



Has only had a practice with a non-practice jersey on. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) February 6, 2024

The star forward has not played since Jan. 5 due to an upper-body injury. He has 15 goals and 45 points in 32 games this season.

Forward Tomas Nosek will return to the lineup on Tuesday following foot surgery in December. Various injuries have limited him to six games this season.

Defenceman John Marino (maintenance) did not participate in practice but will play.

Goaltender Vitek Vanacek will likely start against the Avalanche.

Winnipeg Jets

Newly acquired Jets forward Sean Monahan did not participate in the team's optional morning skate. Rasmus Kupari filled in as second line centre in his absence while wearing a light blue jersey.

Head coach Rick Bowness said Monahan is fine and will play tonight against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

No Sean Monahan at #NHLJets morning skate. Line rushes remain the same otherwise, with Kupari filling in.



Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

Perfetti-Kupari-Ehlers

Niederreiter-Lowry-Appleton

Barron-Namestnikov-Iafallo



Kupari, AJF, and Gustafsson still in light blue jerseys. — Mitchell Clinton (@MitchellClinton) February 6, 2024

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens took part in an optional skate this morning ahead of their game against the Washington Capitals.

Sam Montembeault is expected to get the start. He has an 11-7-4 record with a .905 save percentage and 3.10 goals-against average in 22 starts this season.

Brandon Gignac will make his Habs debut on Tuesday night after recording 14 goals and 42 points in 43 games with the Laval Rocket this season. The 26-year-old has played one NHL game in his career, with the Devils in 2018-19, and did not record a point.

Brandon Gignac disputera son premier match dans l'uniforme des Canadiens, mardi contre Washington.



Brandon Gignac will make his Habs debut against the Capitals on Tuesday.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/ofgPS5JEcD — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 6, 2024

The team also announced that defenceman Arber Xhekaj will be in tonight's lineup, taking the place of Jordan Harris. Xhekaj has no point in two games since returning from a stint in the AHL. The 23-year-old has one goal and wo assists in 19 games with the Habs this season.

Arber Xhekaj affrontera les Capitals ce soir, tandis que Jordan Harris sera laissé de côté.



Arber Xhekaj is in, Jordan Harris is out against Washington.

#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/nVlBqVoWZg — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 6, 2024

Toronto Maple Leafs

Goaltender Joseph Woll joined the team for practice for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury on Dec. 7. However, Sheldon Keefe said Monday that the 25-year-old is "not anywhere close to game action."

Keefe said the team is looking for Woll to return to full practices in mid-February, with a determination being made on his playing status from there.

The Leafs lines at Tuesday's practice ahead of Wednesday's game against the Dallas Stars.

Knies - Matthews - Marner

Bertuzzi - Tavares - Nylander

Gregor - Domi - Robertson

McMann - Holmberg - Reaves



Rielly - Brodie

Benoit - McCabe

Giordano - Liljegren

Lagesson - Timmins



Samsonov

Jones

Woll

Lines at Leafs practice



Knies - Matthews - Marner

Bertuzzi - Tavares - Nylander

Gregor - Domi - Robertson

McMann - Holmberg - Reaves



Rielly - Brodie

Benoit - McCabe

Giordano - Liljegren

Lagesson - Timmins



Samsonov

Jones

Woll



Host Stars Wednesday @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 6, 2024

Calgary Flames

The Flames projected lineup Tuesday against the Boston Bruins:

Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Jakob Pelletier - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Oliver Kylington - Brayden Pachal

Jacob Markstrom

Washington Capitals

Capitals forward Sonny Milano is on the ice in a regular jersey for the team's morning skate. It is the first time he has been out of a non-contact jersey since sustaining an upper-body injury nearly two months ago.

The 27-year-old has four goals and four assists in 23 games this season.

Sonny Milano is on the ice for the Capitals’ morning skate in a regular jersey. First time he’s been out of the non-contact sweater since his initial injury, almost two months ago — Bailey Johnson (@BaileyAJohnson_) February 6, 2024

Former Canadiens goaltender Charlie Lindgren is expected to start for Washington. \

Projected Capitals lines:

Alex Ovechkin- Dylan Strome - Tom Wilson

Max Pacioretty - Connor McMichael - T.J. Oshie

Anthony Mantha - Michael Sgarbossa - Aliaksei Protas

Beck Malenstyn - Nic Dowd - Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Martin Fehervary - John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin - Trevor van Riemsdyk

Joel Edmundson - Nick Jensen

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Minnesota Wild

The Wild have assigned forward Adam Raska to the AHL's Iowa Wild. The 22-year-old has not recorded a point in five NHL games this season.

The #mnwild has reassigned forward Adam Raska to the @IAWild. — Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) February 6, 2024

Florida Panthers

Forward Nick Cousins will return to the lineup on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Flyers, head coach Paul Maurice said after morning skate. He has not played since Jan. 2 due to a concussion.

Maurice also said goaltender Anthony Stolarz will start.

Updates from Coach Maurice after today’s morning skate:



• Anthony Stolarz in net

• Nick Cousins will return tonight



7pm ET on @ballypanthers! pic.twitter.com/iKmey3GVM3 — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) February 6, 2024

Pittsburgh Penguins

The team has announced that goaltender Tristan Jarry will start Tuesday against the Winnipeg Jets. The 28-year-old has a 13-14-4 record with a 2.53 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage.