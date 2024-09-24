Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Winger Josh Norris and goaltender Linus Ullmark were absent as the Senators held their gameday skate on Tuesday.

Anton Forsberg was in the starter's net during the skate, with Mads Sogaard serving as the other goaltender on the ice.

The Senators will host the Toronto Maple Leafs in their second preseason game on Tuesday. Viewers in the Senators and Maple Leafs regions can watch the game LIVE on TSN5 or TSN4.

The Maple Leafs will send few locks for their opening day roster to Ottawa for Tuesday's game.

Alex Nylander will join a line with David Kampf and Matthew Knies, while William Nylander is among those not dressing.

Nick Robertson will make his preseason debut on a line with Pontus Holmberg and Bobby McMann.

Anthony Stolarz starts in net as he begins his tenure with the Maple Leafs.