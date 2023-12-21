Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs defenceman Mark Giordano skated with the team Thursday morning prior to their game against the Buffalo Sabres, according to Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun.

Mark Giordano on the ice for the #Leafs morning skate in Buffalo. — Terry Koshan 🇺🇦 (@koshtorontosun) December 21, 2023

Giordano has not played Nov. 28 after suffering a broken finger.

The 40-year-old Giordano has one goal and four assists over 20 games this season with the Leafs, his third in Toronto.

Giordano, a native of Toronto, has 156 goals and 417 assists in 1,122 games spent with the Calgary Flames, Seattle Kraken and Maple Leafs over his 18-year career.

Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said Thursday that Mikhail Sergachev is day-to-day.

Jon Cooper on the status of Mikhail Sergachev, who is not playing tonight: “Day to day. One, maybe two games. That would be my guess.” — Gabby Shirley (@Gabby_Shirley_) December 21, 2023

Sergachev suffered a lower-body injury against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday and did not return.

Sergachev has skated in 33 games for the Lightning this season, scoring a pair of goals and 19 points.

Penguins goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic is in line for his third straight start as he faces his former team in the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.

Alex Nedeljkovic is the first goalie off at the Penguins morning skate. Looks like he’ll get the nod tonight against his former team, his third start in four games. — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) December 21, 2023

Nedeljkovic, 27, played four seasons for the Canes after being drafted by them with the 37th pick in the 2014 draft.

The native Ohioan was later traded to the Detroit Red Wings for Jonathan Bernier and a 2021 third-round pick and played two seasons in the Motor City before signing as a free agent with the Penguins.

Nedeljkovic has played in eight games this season, earning a 4-2-1 record with a 2.58 GAA and a .925 save percentage.

Sergei Bobrovsky will start in net for the Panthers against the Blues.

The 35-year-old native Russian is 3-2 in his last five starts and has a 14-8-1 record with a 2.49 GAA ad .911 save percentage this season.

The Panthers will also be without Anton Lundell and Jonah Gadjovich.

The Avalanche announced Thursday they have recalled Ben Meyers from the Colorado Eagles.

Meyers, 25, has played in four games for the Avs this season, scoring one goal.