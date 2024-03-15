Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Jets forward Mark Scheifele skated Friday morning ahead of their game against the Anaheim Ducks Friday night after being a late scratch against the Nashville Predators with an illness, according to TSN's John Lu.

#NHLJets Scheifele is on the ice early for morning skate, as per his normal routine. So far it’s looking encouraging that he’ll play after being a late scratch Wednesday vs Nashville due to illness.



Namestnikov is also taking part in morning skate. @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/7PPEnqF58b — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) March 15, 2024

Scheifele played 19:50 and had an assist in the Jets’ 3-0 victory over the Washington Capitals on Monday.

The 30-year-old has appeared in 58 games this season for the Jets and posted 19 goals and 38 assists with a plus-20 rating.

The Kitchener, Ont., native was selected seventh overall in the 2011 NHL Draft by the Jets and has spent his entire 781-game career with the team.

He has 291 goals and 411 assists in the NHL.

Lu also adds that Vladislav Namestnikov skated Friday morning as well after not participating on