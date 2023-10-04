Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Sean Monahan and defenceman Gustav Lindström will not participate in practice Wednesday as both receive therapy days.

Monahan, 28, had six goals and 17 points in 25 games last season, his first with Montreal. He re-signed with the Habs on a one-year, $1.985 million contract in June.

Gustav Lindström et Sean Monahan ne participeront pas à l'entraînement aujourd'hui (journée de traitements).



Gustav Lindström and Sean Monahan will not participate in today's practice (therapy day).#GoHabsGo | @RBC — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 4, 2023

Lindström, 24, is entering his first season with the Canadiens. He had one goal and eight points in 36 games last season.

He was acquired as part of the Canadiens return for Jeff Petry in August.

On Tuesday, the Canadiens loaned blueline prospect Logan Mailloux to the American Hockey League's Laval Rocket.

Mailloux, 20, played in three pre-season games with the Canadiens.

New York Islanders

Veteran forward Kyle Palmieri joined the Islanders for practice on Wednesday for the first time since training camp opened.

The 32-year-old has been sidelined with an undisclosed injury.

Kyle Palmieri joined the #Isles for practice today. pic.twitter.com/KhTM8KXP6M — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) October 4, 2023

He had 16 goals and 33 points in 55 games last season.