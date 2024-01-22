Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Head coach Martin St. Louis confirmed that Jake Allen will get the start in goal Tuesday night against the Ottawa Senators.

In 15 appearances this season, the 33-year-old has a .901 save percentage and 3.49 goals-against average with a 5-8-2 record.

The Canadiens lost to the Senators 6-2 on Thursday night.

L'entraîneur-chef Martin St-Louis confirme que Jake Allen obtiendra le départ contre Ottawa, mardi.



Forward Sean Monahan (therapy day) will not participate in this morning's practice.

Monahan has 11 goals and 31 points in 46 games this season for the Canadiens. He has seven assists in his last four games.

The 29-year-old is currently No. 4 on TSN's latest Trade Bait list ahead of the NHL's trade deadline on March 8.

He is on a one-year, $1.9 million contract and will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.