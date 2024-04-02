Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Canadiens announced that goaltender Sam Montembeault will get the start Tuesday against the Florida Panthers. The 27-year-old has a 3.03 goals-against average and .905 save percentage in 36 games this season.

Defenceman Kaiden Guhle will return to the lineup Tuesday after serving a one-game suspension for slashing Flyers forward Travis Konecny last Thursday.

Montembeault et Guhle affronteront les Panthers ce soir. Kovacevic passera son tour



Montembeault and Guhle will face Florida tonight. Kovacevic will skip his turn

#GoHabsGo

Forward Christian Dvorak participated in practice for the second-straight day, although no announcement has been made about his availability on Tuesday night.

Dvorak, 28, hasn't played since Dec. 30 while dealing with a torn pectoral muscle and the Canadiens originally ruled him out for the remainder of the season on Jan. 4.

The 6-foot-1 centre participated in the Canadiens' practice on Monday wearing a full-contact sweater.

The Leafs cancelled Tuesday's practice in an attempt to rest and recover, TSN's Mark Masters reports.

Yesterday's skate was also optional.

Leafs cancel today's practice



Yesterday's morning skate was optional (rare move following a day off)



All about rest & recovery this time of year



Although, makes it tougher for injured players to get back up to speed

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury will get the start Tuesday against the Ottawa Senators, according to Wild reporter Sarah mMcLellan. Adam Beckman will enter the lineup in place of the suspended Ryan Hartman.

Marc-Andre Fleury will start in net tonight for the #mnwild vs. Ottawa. Adam Beckman will draw in with Ryan Hartman suspended. — Sarah McLellan (@sarah__mclellan) April 2, 2024

The Wild have re-assigned forward Liam Ohgren to the AHL, the team announced Tuesday. The 20-year-old scored 12 goals and added seven assists in 26 games with Färjestad BK in the Swedish Elite League this season.

The #mnwild has reassigned F Liam Ohgren to the @IAWild.



Ohgren collected 19 points (12-7=19) in 26 games with Färjestad BK in the Swedish Elite League this season and served as Sweden’s team captain at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship. pic.twitter.com/mqVKIew57F — Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) April 2, 2024

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning have added goalie Matt Tomkins on emergency recall from the AHL's Syracuse Crunch.

The 29-year-old has made three starts for the Lightning this season, posting a 1-2-0 record with a .340 GAA and .889 save percentage.

The Edmonton native has a 2.53 GAA and .904 save percentage in 29 games with the Crunch this season.

We have added goaltender Matt Tomkins on emergency recall. https://t.co/RNBfp49BtI — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) April 2, 2024

Washington Capitals

Forward T.J. Oshie will be in the lineup tonight against the buffalo Sabres. Nicolas Aube-Kubel will start in his place.

Defenceman Rasmus Sandin will be in the lineup, while Charlie Lindgren will start in goal.