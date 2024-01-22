Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Calgary Flames

Defenceman Oliver Kylington is on the ice for the Flames for the first time since May 2022 at practice.

Kylington was recalled from his conditioning with the AHL's Wranglers on Saturday, skating in two games with the club. He has been skating on his own and with development staff in Calgary since September.

The 26-year-old has not played the last two seasons as he stepped away from the game to deal with personal matters.

Montreal Canadiens

Head coach Martin St. Louis confirmed that Jake Allen will get the start in goal Tuesday night against the Ottawa Senators.

In 15 appearances this season, the 33-year-old has a .901 save percentage and 3.49 goals-against average with a 5-8-2 record.

The Canadiens lost to the Senators 6-2 on Thursday night.

Forward Sean Monahan (therapy day) will not participate in this morning's practice.

Monahan has 11 goals and 31 points in 46 games this season for the Canadiens. He has seven assists in his last four games.

The 29-year-old is currently No. 4 on TSN's latest Trade Bait list ahead of the NHL's trade deadline on March 8.

He is on a one-year, $1.9 million contract and will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.