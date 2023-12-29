Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Defenceman Thomas Chabot as well as forwards Mathieu Joseph and Rourke Chartier were all at Senators' practice on Friday, wearing non-contact jerseys, reports TSN's Claire Hanna.

Head coach Jacques Martin said he expects all three players back on their upcoming road trip, which begins on Jan. and lasts until Jan. 11.

Chabot, who was placed on the long-term injured reserve on Dec. 7 with a lower-body injury, has only played in nine games this season due to injures.

Joseph, 26, and Chartier, 27, have both missed the last five games with injuries.

Hanna reports Chartier is dealing with concussion issues. He has one goal and one assist in 25 games this season.

Ottawa hosts the New Jersey Devils on Friday.

Senators' Practice Lines

F

Tkachuk-Stützle-Batherson

Tarasenko-Norris-Giroux

Kubalik-Greig-Crookshank

Smejkal-Kastelic-Kelly

D

Sanderson-Zub

Chychrun-Hamonic

Brannstrom-JBD

G

Korpisalo starters end

Forsberg

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Christian Dvorak will take a therapy day and not participate in the team's practice, it was announced.

The 27-year-old played 17:40 in Thursday night's 5-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, recording one shot on goal.

He has three goals and four assists for seven points in 24 games so far this season.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets placed defenceman Zach Werenski on injured reserve Friday with an ankle injury suffered on Wednesday against the New Jersey Devils.

The team says he is considered week-to-week.

Meanwhile, head coach Pascal Vincent told the media that forward Jack Roslovic, who hasn't played since Nov. 12 with an ankle injury, will be in the lineup for Friday's game against the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Blue Jackets also activated forward Jack Roslovic off injured reserve. He has missed the last 21 contests because of an ankle fracture.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Defenceman Mikhail Sergachev is still considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury and is expected to miss a fourth straight game on Saturday against the New York Rangers.

The team loaned forward Ryan Johnson to the American Hockey League and activated forward Tage Thompson from the non-roster list.

Thompson, 26, missed Wednesday's game against the Boston Bruins due to personal reasons.

The American has nine goals and 10 assists over 26 games in 2023-24, a season after recording a career-best 94 points, including 47 goals, in 78 games last year.